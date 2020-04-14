Hunt: Showdown Update 1.3 Is Out, Various New Content

Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). With Hunt: Showdown Update 1.3, the developers added various new content and introduced loads of bug fixes to the game. They added new AI Variations, a new Time of Day: Sunset, new Equipment, various weapon Changes, improved Death Screen and Lobby, and new Legendary Content.

This is a first-person multiplayer cooperative action video game developed by Crytek that invites us to put ourselves in the shoes of a monster hunter. Our mission is to bring down the most diverse creatures imaginable in search of the greatest reward imaginable, and is available on PC and consoles. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Hunt: Showdown Update 1.3.

New AI Variations

We have added two new AI variations to the game. You will now find the Grunt Doctor, who deals poison damage and drops a medical kit after being killed, and the Concertina Armored, covered in concertina wires causing bleeding damage, wandering in the swamps.

New Time of Day: Sunset

The Sun has set in the Bayou, a new time of day is here! You can now explore the swamps in brand new lighting. Depending on how you move through the Bayou, you can use the sun to gain an advantage over your enemies in a fight in this Hunt: Showdown patch.

New Equipment

This update features two new weapon variants, the “Martini-Henry IC1 Marksman” and the “Mosin-Nagant M1891 Obrez Drum”, a new tool, the “Decoy Fuses”, as well as a new trait, ’’Levering”, allowing lever-action rifles to rapid-fire from the shoulder, giving the Winfield rifles a previously unseen new layer of tactical flexibility at close quarters.

Weapon Changes

The powerful Avtomat rocks a new look and gameplay rework this update [insert image], making it harder to control at range with a slightly increased rate of fire and more ammo drain. The update also adds a slight ear ringing effect when you unload your weapons too fast. Additionally, our current damage and projectile system sees a major balancing pass in 1.3 that helps some of the weaker ammo types to keep their damage better up to medium distance.

Improved Death Screen and Lobby

Hunt: Showdown Update 1.3 brings a reworked partner inspection screen to the lobby where you are able to look at your fellow Hunters in more detail, as well as a new Death Screen, that displays the enemy player’s hunter and their gear.

New Legendary Content

The Anniversary skin contest winner skin is here. We added a new Legendary Hunter as well as several additional Legendary Weapons. You can unlock those with Blood Bonds from the in-game menu. Make sure to check them out!

Here you will find the complete list of all Hunt: Showdown Update 1.3 patch notes. I remind you that Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown released on August 27, 2019 for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.