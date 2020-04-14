Season 3 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare brings with it a new battle pass and challenges to complete. As always, there are two new weapons to unlock in this season of CoD MW and in this guide, we will show you How to Unlock the Renetti and SKS in Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 3.

How to Unlock the Renetti and SKS in Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Just like previous seasons, simply playing enough to level up the battle pass will unlock both of the weapons for you. Thankfully, both weapons are part of the free tier of Modern Warfare season 3 battle pass so with a bit of grind, you will add SKS and Renetti to your arsenal.

There is another way but it costs a bit of cash. That way is buying the battle pass bundle and get the first twenty tiers unlocked instantly and get Renetti and then you can pay $1.50 per tier and unlock the rest of the eleven levels and get the SKS.

Now let’s discuss a bit about these weapons and their features:

SKS

Using 7.62x39mm rounds this semi-auto weapon is a carbine in-game and it is an agile weapon that causes a lot of damage, but it isn’t very accurate. But its advantage is that it is not a bolt action rifle and you have to worry about looking outside the scope after each shot.

In order to unlock SKS in Call of Duty, you have to get to Tier 31. It has a lot of attachments that help it out to make it more deadly. Let’s take a look at its attachment:

Muzzle

Flash Guard

Tactical Suppressor

Breacher Device

Muzzle Brake

Compensator

Lightweight Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor

Barrels

FTAC Landmark

16” FSS Para

22” FSS M59/66

Laser

Tac Laser

Optics

Operator Reflex Sight

Corp Combat Holo Sight

Aim-Op Reflex Sight

Scout Combat Optic

APX5 Holographic Sight

Integral Hybrid

G.I. Mini Reflex

VLK 3.0x Optic

PBX Holo 7 Sight

Solozero NVG Enhanced

PU Scope

4.0x Flip Hybrid

Viper Reflex Sight

Canted Hybrid

Monocle Reflex Sight

Variable Zoom Scope

Cronen C480 Pro Optic

Solozero NVG Enhanced

Stocks

SKS Rifle Stock

FTAC Hunter-Scout

Sawed-off Stock

Under Barrel

Commando Foregrip

Tactical Foregrip

Bipod

Merc Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip

Operator Foregrip

Ammunition

30 Round Mags

10 Round Mags

Renetti Handgun

A semi-automatic pistol with 9mm rounds that can be used to fire three-round bursts and it says in its official description that it is a very deadly weapon, but it is unassuming.

It works best if you use it at close ranges especially when using the burst mode. It has several attachments that make it even better.

You can get this weapon by reaching Tier 15 with the Battle Pass of Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 3

Muzzle

Flash Guard

Oil Can Suppressor

Muzzle Brake

Tactical Suppressor

Desperado Pro Compensator

Monolithic Suppressor

Lightweight Suppressor

Barrel

Mk1 Competition

Mk1 Extended

Mk3 Burst

Laser

1mW Laser

5mW Laser

Tac Laser

Optic

Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex

Operator Reflex Sight

Corp Combat Holo Sight

Solozero Optics Mini Reflex

Aim-Op Reflex Sight

Scout Combat Optic

APX5 Holographic Sight

Monocle Reflex Sight

VLK 2.5x Optic

I. Mini Reflex

XRK 4.0x Pistol Scope

Viper Reflex Sight

Cronen C480 Pro Optic

Stock

FTAC Satus CS-3

FTAC Satus CS-X

Trigger Action

Lightweight Trigger

Heavy Duty Trigger

Match Grade Trigger

Ammunition

21 Round Mags

27 Round Mags

Rear Grip