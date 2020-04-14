Ghost Recon Breakpoint Update 2.0.3 Is Live, Various Bug Fixes

A brand new update released for Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Ubisoft’s latest patch released only on PC, but will release tomorrow on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. With Ghost Recon Breakpoint Update 2.0.3, you will see that the developers made various bug fixes. Something else is that they fixed an issue where Echelon and Engineer classes were not unlockable for some players.

This is the latest installment of the action and tactical combat saga with an emphasis on Ubisoft military technology. Based on the military science fiction universe of Tom Clancy, this time we have a third-person action adventure focused on the cooperative with up to four players, presenting a more futuristic and immersive approach than ever. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Ghost Recon Breakpoint Update 2.0.3.

PC: 1.41 Gb

Xbox One: ~350 Mb

PlayStation®4 system: ~250 Mb

Fixed an issue where Russian voice lines for Wym Van Dyke sounded low when escorting him to the solar power plant.

Fixed an issue where Interface Presets on individual save slots were saving across player accounts.

Fixed an issue where some Top items were clipping when paired with Heat Regulating Tactical Pants on female characters.

Fixed a memory leak that could occur when using the Vulkan renderer.

Fixed an issue where some were unable to access TacMap or finish their round after a host migration.

Fixed an issue with text chat not working properly in the matchmaking lobby.

Fixed an issue thanks to this Ghost Recon Breakpoint patch where squads were showing as Killed in Action after finishing Raid and reappearing in Erewhon.

Fixed an issue where visual effects on nodes would deactivate if Raid was started for a second time.

Reworked issue where damage dealt and received was not corresponding to weapon stats on Regular difficulty during Raid.

Fixed an issue where Echelon and Engineer classes were not unlockable for some players.

Fixed an issue where the cursor was missing at the selection screen.

Fixed an issue on consoles where the Store tab was missing from Save Select Options menu after restarting the game.

Fixed an issue where NPCs killed in vehicles sometimes appeared floating while in co-op.

Are you eager to see more details regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of all Ghost Recon Breakpoint Update 2.0.3 patch notes. I remind you that Ubisoft’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint released on October 4, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC; and on December 18, 2019 for Stadia.