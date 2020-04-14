Fallout 76 Update 1.36 Released, Welcome To Wastelanders

A brand new major expansion went live for Fallout 76 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. With Fallout 76 Update 1.36, you will find that the developers introduces Wastelanders, their biggest update yet. Take note that this expansion brings a new story, new quests, as well as plenty of human NPCs to meet. The download size for consoles will be around 70 GB, for the Bethesda.net launcher it will be around 54 GB, and through Steam it will be around 68 GB.

Fallout 76 is the latest installment of the Fallout role-playing saga, one of Bethesda’s series and flagships. Focusing on online survival in the post-apocalyptic world of the series, it is developed for Xbox One, PS4 and PC by Bethesda Game Studios Austin and has those responsible for games such as Star Wars Galaxies, Ultima Online and Old Republic among its developers. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Fallout 76 Update 1.36.

People Are Back!: Whether in search of rumored fortune, or mere survival, people have returned to Appalachia in droves. Get to know them through the new dialogue system.

Experience the new story that Wastelanders brings to Fallout 76 by completing all-new main quests. Meet the Factions: Who will you side with: The Raiders at Crater, or the Settlers at Foundation? Aid them in their endeavors to earn Reputation and unlock new items.

Certain NPCs can come to live in your C.A.M.P., help defend it, and offer you daily quests. Some also bring story quests and romance opportunities thanks to this Fallout 76 Wastelanders expansion. More Events and Dailies: Take on challenging new events, like Riding Shotgun and Radiation Rumble. There are also four new daily quests to explore.

Hunt down the monstrous Wendigo Colossus or a pack of Floaters, but don’t forget to pack your new Gauss Minigun! New and Updated Locations: New arrivals in Appalachia are certainly making their mark on the world. Discover new and updated locations as you quest and explore.

Fallout 76, including the Wastelanders update, is now available for play on Steam in addition to the Bethesda.net launcher. If you already play Fallout 76 on PC via Bethesda.net, all of your progress, Atomic Shop items, and friends will still be waiting for you if you decide to play through Steam. Atom balances and Fallout 1st memberships will not carry over, but any items you buy using Atoms will. Now through April 28: If you join us on Steam you will also unlock the Fallout Classic Collection—a bundle that includes Fallout 1, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics—for free!

Here you will find the complete list of all Fallout 76 Update 1.36, Wastelanders patch notes. I remind you that Bethesda’s Fallout 76 released on November 14, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.