Dead or Alive 6 Update 1.28 (v1.22) Is Out, New Costumes And Fixes

A brand new patch went live for Dead or Alive 6 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam). With Dead or Alive 6 Update 1.28 (v1.22), you will find that the developers added various new costumes; they added special VO to Hi Counter Holds for Mila, Rig, Diego, NiCO, Raidou, and Kula; they adjusted game balance; and they also corrected various bugs and issues to improve the game.
Dead or Alive 6 is the sixth installment of the fighting saga of Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja, one of the main series of 3D combat video games for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. This is the first video game of the franchise since 2012 and presents a series of improvements and playable changes that defines the Dead or Alive brand from now until the future. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Dead or Alive 6 Update 1.28 (v1.22).
- Added new costumes: [Revival] High Society Costumes. (18 costumes). (This content is not included in the Season Pass).
- Added new costumes: [Revival] School Uniforms. (18 costumes). (This content is not included in the Season Pass).
- Added special VO to Hi Counter Holds for Mila, Rig, Diego, NiCO, Raidou, and Kula.
- Fixed the issue where sometimes characters’ faces turned expressionless when hit with a Break Blow.
- Adjusted the mission details for DOA Quest No.79.
- Forbidden Fortune (lower level): Fixed the issue with some arena props that showed on the screen during an online match and disrupted the fight thanks to this Dead or Alive 6 patch.
- Forbidden Fortune (lower level): Fixed the issue where characters could leave the stage limits after performing Break Blow at certain locations.
- Road Rage: Unified the adjustments made after explosion danger zone is triggered by front or diagonal hits to the blue car sitting on its side
- Chinese Festival: Fixed the issue that caused characters to leave the stage limits after a Break Blow by some characters or Jann Lee’s back 2T.
- Seaside Eden: Fixed the issue that caused the dolphin danger zone to be triggered even if with the “Dangers OFF” setting.
- Added moves that were missing from Tamaki’s Command List thanks to this Dead or Alive 6 patch.
- Fixed the issue that sometimes reset Ranking Point when a network error occurred.
- Fixed the issue where Zack’s “Ninja” hairstyle was only selectable with the Morphing Ninja Costume.
- Watch Mode: Fixed the issue that caused effects to build up if the fight was paused at a specific timing during NiCO’s 3P+K (full charge) and 9PK – P
- Added corrections to stop errors from occurring when attempting to save a replay after playing for extended period of time.
- Fixed the version number that appeared on replays saved on Ver.1.21a.
I remind you that Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja's Dead or Alive 6 released on March 1, 2019 for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.