Dead or Alive 6 Update 1.28 (v1.22) Is Out, New Costumes And Fixes

A brand new patch went live for Dead or Alive 6 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam). With Dead or Alive 6 Update 1.28 (v1.22), you will find that the developers added various new costumes; they added special VO to Hi Counter Holds for Mila, Rig, Diego, NiCO, Raidou, and Kula; they adjusted game balance; and they also corrected various bugs and issues to improve the game.

Added new costumes: [Revival] High Society Costumes. (18 costumes). (This content is not included in the Season Pass).

Added new costumes: [Revival] School Uniforms. (18 costumes). (This content is not included in the Season Pass).

Added special VO to Hi Counter Holds for Mila, Rig, Diego, NiCO, Raidou, and Kula.

Fixed the issue where sometimes characters’ faces turned expressionless when hit with a Break Blow.

Adjusted the mission details for DOA Quest No.79.

Forbidden Fortune (lower level): Fixed the issue with some arena props that showed on the screen during an online match and disrupted the fight thanks to this Dead or Alive 6 patch.

Forbidden Fortune (lower level): Fixed the issue where characters could leave the stage limits after performing Break Blow at certain locations.

Road Rage: Unified the adjustments made after explosion danger zone is triggered by front or diagonal hits to the blue car sitting on its side

Chinese Festival: Fixed the issue that caused characters to leave the stage limits after a Break Blow by some characters or Jann Lee's back 2T.

Seaside Eden: Fixed the issue that caused the dolphin danger zone to be triggered even if with the "Dangers OFF" setting.

Added moves that were missing from Tamaki's Command List thanks to this Dead or Alive 6 patch.

Fixed the issue that sometimes reset Ranking Point when a network error occurred.

Fixed the issue where Zack’s “Ninja” hairstyle was only selectable with the Morphing Ninja Costume.

Watch Mode: Fixed the issue that caused effects to build up if the fight was paused at a specific timing during NiCO’s 3P+K (full charge) and 9PK – P

Added corrections to stop errors from occurring when attempting to save a replay after playing for extended period of time.

Fixed the version number that appeared on replays saved on Ver.1.21a.

Here you will find the complete list of all Dead or Alive 6 Update 1.28 (v1.22) patch notes. I remind you that Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja’s Dead or Alive 6 released on March 1, 2019 for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.