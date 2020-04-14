Dark Souls 3 Mod Brings 10 More Classes And New Weapons

Although many might think that its “light has deemed”, the Dark Souls franchise continues on being a stable force for the hardcore. If you can’t find a soulslike game to suit your needs but you’re tired of doing the same builds in the games, the modding community has got you covered. A new Dark Souls 3 mod adds 10 classes to the base game, modifies 3 of the existing ones and includes 3 more weapons to spice things up.

The “10 NEW CLASSES TO DS3” Dark Souls 3 mod is available through Nexus Mods, unarguably the best source for PC mods right now. The source includes mods for fan-favorite titles like Skyrim, Fallout 4, The Witcher 3 and more. The Dark Souls series has received a variety of mods over the years, this one though has caught our eye. With 10 new classes to play as, the replayability of the game has once more reached 100.

Here’s the list of the new Dark Souls 3 mod:

Classes Added:

-Spear of the Church

-Thorns Knight

-Knight of Catarina

-Temple Knight

-Wandering Knight

-Slave Knight

-Lautrec´s Disciple

-Ghost Slayer

-Worker

-Old School Pyromancer

Modified Classes:

-Sorcerer

-Pyromancer

-Cleric

Weapons added:

-Ghost Rapier

-Ghost Greatsword

-Ghost Shield

It’s nice seeing familiar faces like the Knight of Catarina being added as a playable character to the game. Although the concept behind the mod is quite simple it is appreciated. All characters come with different trinkets and armor as well as their own stats. You can even edit them, following the instructions of the modders.

If you want more cool Dark Souls 3 mods, you should try our Cinders, Champion’s Ashes and Dark Dynasty – The Siege of Londor. As for the franchise itself, there’s no word of a potential sequel to Dark Souls 3, although From Software is open to the possibility of expanding its world even more. The studio right now is working on Elden Ring, a brand new RPG similar to the narrative character of Dark Souls.