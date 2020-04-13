Create & Manage Online Tournaments With Facebook Gaming

Facebook Gaming has rolled out a new feature to help organizers create and manage online tournaments from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

COVID-19 has pretty much forced the entire esports industry to go completely online and not risk having players and spectators assemble beneath a single roof. Hence, in the present situation, Facebook Gaming understand that running online tournaments has not only become more popular but also a little tedious.

While mainstream organizers will probably still have their own tools for the job, the individual and lower-leveled organizers are the ones who will likely find great use of the new tournaments feature from the social media giant.

Released recently in early access, the official Facebook Tournaments page allows organizers to invite and manage participants, create and track brackets, set rules and schedules, make announcements, and much more. The same page also goes ahead to show a list of suggested tournaments for players to join and ongoing tournaments for players to watch, presumably based on their social activities.

Due to quarantine measures, people stuck inside their homes have nothing else to do than go online and play games. For the regular crowd, that ultimately opens an opportunity to take part in online competitive events and where Facebook Gaming comes in. This obviously means that everyone will require an active Facebook account but fair to say, anyone not already having one is a rare sight to behold these days.

Speaking of esports, the Evolution Championship Series (EVO 2020) is still holding on to its original schedule, at least for the time being. The organization behind the largest fighting game tournament in the world has assured that COVID-19 is being actively monitored for EVO 2020. The health and safety of all attendees and staffers will always remain a priority and will be the “overriding factor in making a decision” in the time to come.

In other words, the event will continue as planned. However, if the situation is assessed to be still dire in the months to come, EVO 2020 will be either cancelled or postponed. Should that happen, all purchased tickets will be refunded back.