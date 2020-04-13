You might have already seen or acquired the Deadpool skin in Fortnite Season 2. In this guide, the topic of our discussion is the unmasked variant of Deadpool in Fortnite and we will show you how to get the Deadpool Unmasked skin in Fortnite Season 2.

How to Get Deadpool Unmasked Skin in Fortnite

This might be the most anticipated skin of all time as Deadpool is one of the most popular comic and cinematic character and everyone wants to get their hands on the Deadpool skin but now they have announced the unmasked variant of this skin and it is the wish of every Fortnite player to get one. Let’s take a look at how you can unlock it:

It was announced on April 3rd that Deadpool would be added to the Fortnite skin and we can see Deadpool running around the game since then.

Whenever you enter the lobby you will see this red and black spandex covered mercenary running around everywhere.

Now if you want to take his mask off there is some further grind involved. The new style, undoubtedly is that you can take his mask off when you are done with the challenges of week 8. They were announced on the 10th of April.

Your task is to locate the Pool floaty that belongs to Deadpool and then you have to go at the part in his Yacht and dance there.

In order to locate Deadpool’s pool floaty, you have to go to Skye’s locker and find it there. It will be resent on the left corner there. When you open it up, you will see a prompt explaining that.

Then your next task would be to travel to the Yacht and begin your dancing.

If you think that this would be easy, then you might be wrong, as it is very hard to perform this task in the normal mode and if you want to do it, the most favorable option is Team Rumble and try to stay in the favorable zone.

There is a possibility that most Deadpools at the party are friendly but even then you will have to take out the stupid Braindead Henchmen.

If you try to dance at the party, there is an NPC Deadpool present there that does not have a cool temper and would try to kill you if you try to dance there.

Now it’s just a matter of your skill to get this skin’s mask off. This is all we know about Deadpool unmasked skin in Fortnite.