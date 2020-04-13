How Many Chapters Final Fantasy VII Remake Has?

The remake of the classic Final Fantasy VII is now out, proving once more why this franchise is one of the best in existence. The game itself is a completely new experience while keeping the essence alive. How many chapters are there in Final Fantasy VII Remake though? How long exactly will it take you to tackle each one of them?

Final Fantasy VII Remake Playtime and Chapters

In total, the original game span over roughly 38 hours of gameplay. That’s according to How Long to Beat. Square Enix kept the average completion time a bit lower for the remake, at around 28 hours. However, there is a bunch of new activities in the new game as well as extra exploration. In reality, the amount of playtime you’ll put into Final Fantasy 7 Remake comes at a much bigger scale than the original.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Chapters

In terms of main story, the remake of Final Fantasy VII includes 18 chapters. The Playstation 4 exclusive sums up all its mission into 18 wide sections. This means that there’s more to each chapter than a basic mission. Here’s the full list:

The Destruction of Mako Reactor 1 Fateful Encounters Home Sweet Slum Mad Dash Dogged Pursuit Light the Way A Trap is Sprung Budding Bodyguard The Town That Never Sleeps Rough Waters Haunted Fight for Survival A Broken World In Search of Hope The Day Midgar Stood Still The Belly of the Beast Deliverance from Chaos Destiny’s Crossroads

It all comes down to how you’ll spend your time inside the game in order to make the most out of it. There’s no word of future content DLC for Final Fantasy VII Remake, as the game most likely will follow the model of previous new-generation franchise titles. This means, you’ll get cosmetic DLC but that’s about it.

For what it’s worth, the remake of Final Fantasy 7 is one of the most requested and most anticipated games in recent years. Now that it’s officially out, you’ll want to get your hands on it. It is a classic after all.