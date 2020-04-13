Fortnite Skye’s Sword in Stone Locations Guide

Week 8 of Fortnite: Skye’s Challenge includes a hunt for Skye’s Swords in the Stone. To get help finding the swords, this Fortnite: Skye’s Swords in the Stone Locations Guide will come in handy.

Fortnite Skye’s Sword in Stone Locations

One of the week 8 challenges is finding 5 of Skye’s Swords that are stuck inside rocks, placed across the map in different locations. All the sword stones are placed on high grounds.

Below are all 5 Sword in Stone location;