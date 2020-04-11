Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Multiplayer Coming This Summer, Says Insider

Call of Duty insider TheGamingRevolution is claiming that despite not appearing alongside the game itself, the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered multiplayer mode is going to be joining the game this summer. His Twitter account was suspended soon after he made this announcement, so it might actually be true.

Previously, TheGamingRevolution had called the announcement of a remastered version of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, several years after the first Modern Warfare got its own remastered campaign alongside Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

The remaster remained mostly a secret until the day before it was supposed to launch, when a trailer was leaked by the European division of Playstation. However, despite the game launching, it only had the campaign in it, not the actual multiplayer.

While such a thing is to be expected since the Modern Warfare remake and the highly-popular Warzone mode are still being focused on and Activision likely doesn’t want to draw attention from that, who knows if the Modern Warfare 2 Remastered multiplayer actually will come out this summer?

TheGamingRevolution getting their Twitter suspended for making such a proclamation does lend a bit of proof to the possibility, but one should always take insider leaks with a grain of salt because who knows if they’ll actually ever come true or not.

With a new Call of Duty game likely on the way soon and just having not been announced yet, the multiplayer may not even come out if it’s going to only be for such a short time before people move on to another multiplayer game and leave this alone.

Since older Modern Warfare maps are being updated and added to the Modern Warfare remake’s own multiplayer mode as part of its seasons, the possibility still looks fairly slim, especially since the highly popular old multiplayer map Backlot was released in the current season.

However you want to slice it, we’ll just have to wait and see if Activision makes a statement on Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remastered multiplayer sometime in the future before we can actually start celebrating about the multiplayer.