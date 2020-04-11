Microsoft Exec Believes They Have The Advantage In Xbox And PS5 Comparison

Now that the specifications for both the Xbox Series X and the Playstation 5 have come out, at least one Microsoft executive, Microsoft cognition team member Bill Stillwell, believes that in an Xbox and PS5 comparison that they have the better console. However, he also conceded the Playstation 5 has great tech too.

Unlike this past generation, where the Playstation 4 outstripped the Xbox One in every way and thus became the dominant console, this generation Microsoft appears to be once again taking back the crown. However, neither side has revealed many games yet, so the balance may yet shift again.

After months of waiting, the Playstation 5 finally got its specs revealed last month in March, but to the displeasure of many of its fans it turned out to be less powerful than the Series X, though it was still a very solid console overall.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has also made similar claims, saying that while the Playstation 5 is in and of itself a great console, the Xbox Series X still has it beat, and Microsoft can feel even better about the console that they made.

Competition between the two consoles has been fierce, and many developers and executives are making their opinions known in the Xbox and PS5 comparison that appears to be going around. Backwards compatible games and graphics appear to be the main focus for now, but that will likely change over the course of the year.

With the coronavirus causing a great many gaming events around the world to be either postponed or cancelled, Sony and Microsoft are going to have to work even harder in order to impress gamers and persuade them that their console is better, unless they come up with their own ways to hold press conferences outside of E3.

You can check out the rest of our site for more Xbox and PS5 comparison articles, and keep on the lookout until the consoles actually release to see what games come out for each one at the end of this year, if they’re able to keep that schedule.