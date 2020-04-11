Final Fantasy 7 Remake Key Items Locations Guide

In Final Fantasy 7 Remake, there are some items which are used to progress the game story or various side missions. These items are the Key Items category. In this guide, we will go over all the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Key Items Locations to help you collect them.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Key Items Locations

Key Items are obtained from certain NPC or found in specific locations. To view your key items, open the menu and select inventory > Key Items. The following are the Key Items in FF7 Remake.

Moogle Medal

Description: A medal with a moogle on it. A popular item among collectors.

Location: Found randomly from chest or Shinra crates.

Combat Analyzer

Description: A device that allows for the collection of battle intel.

Location: Given to you by Chadley during Chapter 3.

Yellow Flower

Description: Received from a woman peddling flowers in Sector B.

Location: Given to you by Aerith during Chapter 2.

Watch Security Key

Description: A keycard required to unlock a door within the abandoned Talagger factory.

Location: Found during ‘Just Flew in from the Graveyard’ side quest.

Shinra ID Card

Description: An identification card belonging to Jessie’s father, an employee of the Shinra Electric Power Company.

Location: unknown

Sam’s Coin

Description: A two-sided coin given by Chocobo Sam as consolation. Both sides are etched with an image of a Chocobo.

Location: Wall Market.

Grappling Gun

Description: A firearm that discharges a grappling hook. Can be used to make a quick getaway.

Location: Given to you by Tifa during Chapter 15: The Day Midgar Stood Still.

Handmade Necklace

Description: A bundle of calling cards belonging to the Guardian Angel. On one is written, ” The Guardian Angel of the Slums will collect your offering on behalf of the poor” but the rest are blank.

Location: Sector 5 Slums. Can be found during ‘The Angel of the Slums’ side quest.

Moogle Membership Card

Description: A member’s card for the Moogle Emporium in Sector 5. Allows you to trade moogle medals for items.

Location: Purchased at The Moogle Emporium.

Tournament Entry Form

Description: A certificate required to participate in the colosseum tournaments

Location: Found during Chapter 9: The Town that Never Sleeps.

Sam’s Requests

Description: A list of tasks to carry out for Sam

Location: Found during Chapter 9: The Town that Never Sleeps.

Madam M’S Endorsement

Description: A letter of approval certifying that one may audition to be Don Corneo’s wife.

Location: Found during Chapter 9: The Town that Never Sleeps.

Andrea’s Earrings

Description: An accessory given to those who’ve proven they can get their groove on.

Location: Found during Chapter 9: The Town that Never Sleeps.

Andrea’s Endorsement

Description: A letter of approval certifying that one may audition to be Don Corneo’s wife.

Location: Found during Chapter 9: The Town that Never Sleeps.

Corneo Vault Note

Description: A note given by the guardian angel of the slums which indicates the locations of Corneo’s secret stashes.

Here are some clues on where to find Corneo’s secret stashes.

Steel Mountain in the Sector 5 Slums.

The former disposal area in the sewers

The caved-in tunnel on the collapsed expressway

Start sniffing around thos places. You might like what you find. Good Luck.

The Guardian Angel of the Slums”

Location: Unknown.

Key to the Sewers

Description: A key to the sewer gates found at the bottom of the channel.

Location: Found during Chapter 10: Rough Waters.

Gysahl Greens

Description: A vegetable to feed the chocobos that ran off during the plate collapse.

Location: Given to you during ‘Chocobo Search’ side quest.

Doctor’s List

Description: A list of components needed for a remedy.

Location: Given to you during ‘Secret Medicine’ quest.

Moogle’s Mortar

Description: A medical mortar that Moogie sometimes has in stock.

Location: Given to you during ‘Secret Medicine’ quest.

Graveyard Key

Description: Unlocks the gate of the Sector 5 slums’ graveyard.

Location: Purchased from Moogle Vendor near Children’s Secret Hideout.