Final Fantasy 7 Remake Johnny Incidents Guide

Final Fantasy 7 has a number of ‘random’ encounters that trigger at certain points in the game. These involve a certain individual named Johnny. In this Final Fantasy 7 Remake Johnny Incidents we will give you the location of all these incidents and how to tackle them.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Johnny Incidents

Each incident that occurs with Johnny that you witness counts as one Johnny Incident. There is a total of 5 Johnny Incidents in FF7 Remake and experiencing them all grants you the Johnny Experience trophy.

The five Johnny Incidents are spread across Chapters 3 to 14; one in chapter 3, two in chapter 9 and two in chapter 14.

Most of these FF7 Remake Johnny Incidents are hard to miss; you’ll either encounter Johnny in the main storyline or through some side mission and quests.

Completing all the Johnny Incidents will earn you The Johnny Experience Trophy. Listed below are all 5 Jonny Incidents;

Chapter #3

Objective/Side Quest: A Job Well Done

Location: Sector 7 – Slums

Once You’re done with all the side quests of the Slums area in Chapter 3, the objective marker will take you to Seventh Heaven Bar where you will see Johnny for the first time; getting arrested after a quarrel with the Security Officers.

Chapter #9

Objective/Side Quest: To Corneo’s Mansion

Location: Wall Market

On the road south of Chadley’s location, you’ll see Johnny running towards a bar. He is marked as the purple pointer on the map.

Follow him until he stops outside the bar. He’ll start babbling stuff as soon as you approach him, respond with ‘Yeah’ and he’ll say some more meaningless things and the incident will complete.

Chapter #9

Objective/Side Quest: The Party Never Stops

Location: Wall Market

Johnny will automatically come to you during the objective mentioned above. He’ll escort you through Wall Market to find the bar where the quest objective lies. Though this quest i.e. The Party Never Stops is quite tricky to trigger.

Chapter #14

Objective/Side Quest: Tom Boy Bandit

Location: Sector 5 – Under City Station

Find Johnny at Sam’s Delivery Station to take the quest of finding his wallet. Simply helping him out completes the incident.

Chapter #14

Objective/Side Quest: Tom Boy Bandit

Location: Sector 5 – Under City Station

Having retrieved his wallet, return to him at the Delivery Station and restore his wallet. After taking the wallet, Johnny will leave after a short monologue and you will unlock the trophy The Johnny Experience trophy for FF7 Remake.