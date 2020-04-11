Final Fantasy 7 Remake Independent Materia Locations, Upgrades and Effects

Materia are the small orbs of magical power in FF7 Remake created by the energies of the planet. Every materia that you equipped will give you access to at least one diverse ability. In this guide, we will talk about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Independent Materia Locations, Upgrades and Effects.

Materia will level up and improves with use which will open new skills.

Independent Materia is purple, Purple Materia will build your stats and give different buffs and debuffs as needed.

As the Independent name shows, you don’t have to combine Purple Materia with different types for it to be effective.

Independent  Materia List and Locations are given below.

Materia Name Levels Locations
HP Up
  • Level 1: Max HP boost of 10%
  • Level 2: Max HP boost of 20%
  • Level 3: Max HP boost of 30%
  • Level 4: Max HP boost of 40%
  • Level 5: Max HP boost of 50%
  • Upper Sector 8.
  • Train Graveyard.
  • Air pipe in Shinra Building – go left at the subsequent crossing point.
MP Up  

 

 

 

 

  • Level 1: Max MP boost of 10%
  • Level 2: Max MP boost of 20%
  • Level 3: Max MP boost of 30%
  • Level 4: Max MP boost of 40%
  • Level 5: Max MP boost of 50%
  • In Chapter 3, defeat 50 monsters and converse with Katie in the Sector 7 close to the number board. She’ll compensate you with this.
  • Chapter 6 – In the Sector 4 Plate while in transit to the third light, move the vertical catwalk right down to get the materia from on top.
  • Chapter 8 -You will find it Near Aerith’s home, obvious during ‘The Language of Flowers’ Discovery.
Magic Up  

  • Level 1: Magic boost of 5%
  • Level 2: Magic boost of 10%
  • Level 3: Magic boost of 15%
  • Level 4: Magic boost of 20%
  • Level 5: Magic boost of 25%
  • Chapter 7 – Mako Reactor 5, in the waste recuperation room you can alternatively open, behind the switch lock.
  • In Chapter 14 rewarded for Amateur Pull-ups at Wall Market.
Luck Up  

  • Level 1: Luck boost of 10%
  • Level 2: Luck boost of 20%
  • Level 3: Luck boost of 30%
  • Level 4: Luck boost of 40%
  • Level 5: Luck boost of 50%
  • Given by Wedge close to the finish of Chapter 4 as long as you place first in darts. Your most obvious opportunity to place first in darts is during Chapter 3.
  • In either Chapter 9 or 14 rewarded for Amateur level squats at Wall Market.
EXP Up In chapter 16 & 17 by winning ‘Three-Person Team versus Group Ragbag’ Battle Challenge in the Shinra Tower VR challenges.
Gil Up In chapter 16 and 18, by winning ‘Two-Person Team versus High Flyers’ Battle Challenge.
Deadly Dodge
  • Level 1: Use Deadly Dodge
  • Level 2: Increase potency and effect of Deadly Dodge
  • Found in Upper Sector 8 during your Chapter 2 break. Hard to miss.
  • Firstly available to purchase at the Sector 7 shop, however it is a staple in shops from that point
Parry
  • Level 1: Use Parry
  • Level 2: Increase damage dealt with Parry + slight ATB boost
 Buy from Chadley after completing Battle Intel Report 12.
First Strike
  • Level 1: Small ATB increase at start of battle
  • Level 2: Intermediate increase of ATB at start of battle
  • Level 3: Large ATB increase at start of battle
 Available to buy from Chadley after Battle Intel Report 3.
Auto-Cure
  • Level 1: Auto-Cure up to 3 times/battle
  • Level 2: Auto-Cure up to 10 times/battle
 It will be rewarded from the “Chadley’s Report’ quest that presents Chadley in Chapter 3. To get the right to buy this, you should initially finish Battle Intel 01.
Item Master
  • Level 1: Increase item efficacy by percent during battle
  • Level 2: Increase item efficacy by 40 percent during battle
  • Level 3: Increase item efficacy by precent during battle
 Buy from Chadley after Battle Intel Report 11
ATB Assist
  • Level 1: Small ATB increase for ally when repeating command 2 times
  • Level2:when repeating command 3 times Medium ATB increase for ally
  • Level 3: Large ATB increase for ally when repeating command 2 times
 Buy from Chadley after completing Battle Intel Report 13.
ATB Stagger
  • Level 1: Small ATB boost on staggering enemy
  • Level 2: Medium ATB boost on staggering enemy
  • Level 3: Large ATB boost on staggering enemy
 Buy from Chadley after completing Battle Intel Report 14.
Provoke
  • Level 1: Provoke for 60 seconds.
  • Level 2: Provoke for 90 seconds.
  • Level 3: Provoke for 120 seconds.
 After completing Battle Intel Report 8 you can purchase it from chadley.
Steadfast Block
  • Level 1: Take small damage and small ATB boost when guarding
  • Level 2: Take medium damage and medium ATB boost when guarding
  • Level 3: Take small l damage and large ATB boost when guarding
 Buy from Chadley after completing Battle Intel Report 6.
Skill Master
  • Level 1: Small ATB increase when using 3 types of commands
  • Level 2: Medium increase in the ATB while using 3 types of commands
  • Level 3: Large ATB increase when using 3 types of commands
 Buy from Chadley after completing Battle Intel Report 17.