Materia are the small orbs of magical power in FF7 Remake created by the energies of the planet. Every materia that you equipped will give you access to at least one diverse ability. In this guide, we will talk about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Independent Materia Locations, Upgrades and Effects.

Materia will level up and improves with use which will open new skills.

Independent Materia is purple, Purple Materia will build your stats and give different buffs and debuffs as needed.

As the Independent name shows, you don’t have to combine Purple Materia with different types for it to be effective.

Independent Materia List and Locations are given below.