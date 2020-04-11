Final Fantasy 7 Remake Independent Materia Locations, Upgrades and Effects

|Materia Name
|Levels
|Locations
|HP Up
|
- Level 1: Max HP boost of 10%
- Level 2: Max HP boost of 20%
- Level 3: Max HP boost of 30%
- Level 4: Max HP boost of 40%
- Level 5: Max HP boost of 50%
|
- Upper Sector 8.
- Train Graveyard.
- Air pipe in Shinra Building – go left at the subsequent crossing point.
|MP Up
|
- Level 1: Max MP boost of 10%
- Level 2: Max MP boost of 20%
- Level 3: Max MP boost of 30%
- Level 4: Max MP boost of 40%
- Level 5: Max MP boost of 50%
|
- In Chapter 3, defeat 50 monsters and converse with Katie in the Sector 7 close to the number board. She’ll compensate you with this.
- Chapter 6 – In the Sector 4 Plate while in transit to the third light, move the vertical catwalk right down to get the materia from on top.
- Chapter 8 -You will find it Near Aerith’s home, obvious during ‘The Language of Flowers’ Discovery.
|Magic Up
|
- Level 1: Magic boost of 5%
- Level 2: Magic boost of 10%
- Level 3: Magic boost of 15%
- Level 4: Magic boost of 20%
- Level 5: Magic boost of 25%
|
- Chapter 7 – Mako Reactor 5, in the waste recuperation room you can alternatively open, behind the switch lock.
- In Chapter 14 rewarded for Amateur Pull-ups at Wall Market.
|Luck Up
|
- Level 1: Luck boost of 10%
- Level 2: Luck boost of 20%
- Level 3: Luck boost of 30%
- Level 4: Luck boost of 40%
- Level 5: Luck boost of 50%
|
- Given by Wedge close to the finish of Chapter 4 as long as you place first in darts. Your most obvious opportunity to place first in darts is during Chapter 3.
- In either Chapter 9 or 14 rewarded for Amateur level squats at Wall Market.
|EXP Up
|
|In chapter 16 & 17 by winning ‘Three-Person Team versus Group Ragbag’ Battle Challenge in the Shinra Tower VR challenges.
|Gil Up
|
|In chapter 16 and 18, by winning ‘Two-Person Team versus High Flyers’ Battle Challenge.
|Deadly Dodge
|
- Level 1: Use Deadly Dodge
- Level 2: Increase potency and effect of Deadly Dodge
|
- Found in Upper Sector 8 during your Chapter 2 break. Hard to miss.
- Firstly available to purchase at the Sector 7 shop, however it is a staple in shops from that point
|Parry
|
- Level 1: Use Parry
- Level 2: Increase damage dealt with Parry + slight ATB boost
|Buy from Chadley after completing Battle Intel Report 12.
|First Strike
|
- Level 1: Small ATB increase at start of battle
- Level 2: Intermediate increase of ATB at start of battle
- Level 3: Large ATB increase at start of battle
|Available to buy from Chadley after Battle Intel Report 3.
|Auto-Cure
|
- Level 1: Auto-Cure up to 3 times/battle
- Level 2: Auto-Cure up to 10 times/battle
|It will be rewarded from the “Chadley’s Report’ quest that presents Chadley in Chapter 3. To get the right to buy this, you should initially finish Battle Intel 01.
|Item Master
|
- Level 1: Increase item efficacy by percent during battle
- Level 2: Increase item efficacy by 40 percent during battle
- Level 3: Increase item efficacy by precent during battle
|Buy from Chadley after Battle Intel Report 11
|ATB Assist
|
- Level 1: Small ATB increase for ally when repeating command 2 times
- Level2:when repeating command 3 times Medium ATB increase for ally
- Level 3: Large ATB increase for ally when repeating command 2 times
|Buy from Chadley after completing Battle Intel Report 13.
|ATB Stagger
|
- Level 1: Small ATB boost on staggering enemy
- Level 2: Medium ATB boost on staggering enemy
- Level 3: Large ATB boost on staggering enemy
|Buy from Chadley after completing Battle Intel Report 14.
|Provoke
|
- Level 1: Provoke for 60 seconds.
- Level 2: Provoke for 90 seconds.
- Level 3: Provoke for 120 seconds.
|After completing Battle Intel Report 8 you can purchase it from chadley.
|Steadfast Block
|
- Level 1: Take small damage and small ATB boost when guarding
- Level 2: Take medium damage and medium ATB boost when guarding
- Level 3: Take small l damage and large ATB boost when guarding
|Buy from Chadley after completing Battle Intel Report 6.
|Skill Master
|
- Level 1: Small ATB increase when using 3 types of commands
- Level 2: Medium increase in the ATB while using 3 types of commands
- Level 3: Large ATB increase when using 3 types of commands
|Buy from Chadley after completing Battle Intel Report 17.