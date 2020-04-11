In this Final Fantasy VII Remake guide, we will go over some of the best builds for Aerith. This Final Fantasy 7 Remake Aerith Builds Guide will take a proper look at what weapons she has in her arsenal, the full list of upgrades they come with and what material combinations would go best with each to for the strongest builds.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Aerith Builds

Aerith is extremely proficient with magic so most of her loadout supports that. We will suggest the one that allows the best use of her magic as well as some physical attacks.

Guard Stick

This is Aerith’s default weapon and is purely magic based. So you should try to swing for the upgrades that best suit this skill.

Core Skills (upgrade for 8 SP)

Magic Attack Power +12

Defense +7

Magic Defense +7

Max HP +150

Max MP +8

Sub-Core I Skills (upgrade for 10 SP)

Attack Damage 5% Boost

Tempest Damage 5% Boost

Physical Damage Reduction 10% when Guarding

Magic Damage Reduction 10% when Guarding

New Materia Slot

Materia Suggestions

Healing Support: Keep your squad active

Magic Up: Boost your best skill.

Magical Offence: (Fire, Ice, Lightning) Deal a ton of magic damage to foes

MP Up: Useful for the next material we recommend

Revival: With the now upgraded MP, you can keep all party members standing in the midst battle.

Silver Staff Builds

This weapon is more balanced than the Guard Stick. It works with both offensive and support magic. You can swing for the following upgrades to boost this magic even further.

Core Skills (upgrade for 8 SP)

Magic Attack Power +12

Max HP +150

Max MP +10

New Materia Slot

Sub-Core I Skills (upgrade for 10 SP)

Fire Damage 5% Boost

Ice Damage 5% Boost

Lightning Damage 5% Boost

Wind Damage 5% Boost

Materia Suggestions

Healing

HP Absorption: This can be useful in keeping her in the fight since she has the lowest HP in the party

Magic Up

Magical Offence: (Fire, Ice, Lightning)

Magnify: Heal everyone at once

MP Up

Revival

A lot of these are focused on making her the ideal healer for your squad.

Arcane Scepter

This weapon is ideal for offensive magic and obtained as a reward for completing either ‘A Dynamite Body’ or ‘Shears’ Counterattack‘ quest during Chapter 9.

You can upgrade this to ensure maximum magic damage to enemies.

Materia Suggestions