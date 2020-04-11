Final Fantasy 7 Legacy Collection For Nintendo Switch May Be Coming Soon

With the increased interest in the story of Final Fantasy 7 now that the Remake has finally released, a recent leak for an alleged Nintendo Switch game called Final Fantasy 7 Legacy Collection has supposedly been found. However, for the moment there’s no telling if it’s true or not, like all leaks.

Final Fantasy 7 is one of those lucky Square Enix games that managed to get itself popular enough to have a large number of spinoff titles. Alongside the original Final Fantasy 7, there were prequels and sequels that told a variety of other stories either setting up or dealing with the plot of the original game.

Since Square Enix renewed the trademark on Final Fantasy 7: Dirge of Cerberus back in January of this year, it’s entirely possible that the rumored Final Fantasy 7 Legacy Collection might exist after all. However, again, that relies on Square Enix to make an announcement.

If the leak does turn out to be true, the collection will apparently consist of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 (which tells the backstory of Cloud’s mentor and Aerith’s first lover Zack), Final Fantasy 7: Dirge of Cerberus (a third-person shooter starring Vincent Valentine), and Before Crisis: Final Fantasy 7 (which focuses on the Turks).

This would allow players to get the full story of the entire Final Fantasy 7 mini-franchise, though the leak didn’t say whether or not the original Final Fantasy 7 would be included. Likely not, considering the game is already available on the Nintendo Switch.

So, whether Square Enix decides to take the release of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake as an opportunity to announce a Final Fantasy 7 Legacy Collection (if such a thing exists) or not, it’s all up to them to have the final word, since rumors are rumors and often turn out to be false.

For instance, there’s the fact that such a collection will be Switch-exclusive, which would be quite out of character for Square Enix. Along with that, Before Crisis is a mobile game that never launched outside of Japan, and thus likely has a very slim to none chance of getting a port to begin with.

So, as cool as it may sound, it’s unlikely anything of the sort will be getting put into a collection. In the meantime though, feel free to play the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, since it just came out today exclusively on the Playstation 4.