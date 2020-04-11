Dave Bautista Might Be Ares In The God of War Movie

There’s too much we still don’t know about the announced God of War movie. However, we got a few details that might light up your day. Apparently, we won’t get one movie but a trilogy, which will follow the events of the first God of War trilogy. In addition, Dave Bautista, the WWE star is rumored to be added to the cast, however, it will not Kratos he’s being cast for.

The God of War movie rumor comes from We Got This Covered. The medium claims that their sources have already revealed some information that was confirmed. According to them, the God of War movie is in development now, with Universal Studios being the main producer. Sony will still co-produce the entirety of the run. In addition. Jason Momoa is believed to be a serious candidate for the role of Kratos while Dave Bautista might be Ares.

Undeniably, if that information comes anywhere near reality, we’ll be 100% content. Momoa’s face and bone structure get close to that of Kratos. Bautista too looks a lot like the in-game version of Ares. As soon as the story goes, the first movie will follow the events of the first game. We’ll relive the loss of Kratos’ family and his journey for revenge against the gods of Olympus in ancient Greece. Although now we’ll get a little more store and lesser head-crushing.

Momoa actually confessed to being contacted for a role in a video game. Speaking with fans during a Comic-Con event a few years back, Momoa was asked about his response if he was ever contacted for the titular role in a potential video game adaptation. He answered the question with a mighty “hell yeah”. The actor wants to play in the movie and he sure is perfect for the role.

We don’t know for sure if a God of War movie is indeed in production. However, now that The Last of Us is getting a TV series, why not open up the market even more by bringing more great games to the big screen? After the success of The Witcher on Netflix, more and more titles will get recognized as having an excellent script for the big screen. Could we hope for Bioshock or Metal Gear Solid to be the ones to get movies afterward?