Cyberpunk 2077 Soundtrack Described As “Hardcore Electronica”

Any game that takes place in a punkish future needs a punkish soundtrack, and the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack apparently fits the bill nicely, going by the words of its composers. CD Projekt RED drew in talent from all over this sort of genre, and they’ve each brought their talents to the game.

The three composers include veteran CD Projekt RED composer Marcin Przybylowicz, who composed for The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, P.T. Adamczyk, who composed for Far Cry 5 and the film Loners, and Paul Leonard-Morgan who composed the music for the films Dredd and Limitless.

Leonard-Morgan’s skillset in particular appears to fit the niche for Cyberpunk nicely, especially considering the subject matter for Dredd, which takes place in the horrifically impoverished and socially unstable world of the Judge Dredd comic book anti-hero.

In a setting like Night City, where the game’s 2018 reveal trailer said that crime and violence, along with a gap between the rich and poor, was at an all-time high, many players who are familiar with Dredd or the Judge Dredd world in general may be familiar with the similar atmosphere of Megacity One.

The Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack doesn’t necessarily go the exact same way as Dredd, but CD Projekt RED and the composers did user its style as a starting point. However, even with the Polish, Russian, and American varieties of synth going on, the soundtrack also has an element of humanity to it.

Since the cyberpunk genre is mainly about how people can stay human even as they replace more and more parts of their body with machines, having the music also be able to reflect the human condition is a big requirement, in a similar manner to classic science fiction movies like Blade Runner.

We’ll be able to see just how the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack sounds when the game releases on September 17 of this year for the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC.