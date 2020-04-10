Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.12.0 Is Out, Various Bug Fixes

A brand new patch went live for Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem on PC (Steam). With Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.12.0, you will find that the developers made various general bug fixes; and made quite few fixes to the User Interface, gameplay, animation, items, and localization. Some things that stand out in this patch is that they also fixed various client & server crashes and fixed an issue randomly causing some UI text of the game to be rendered as white squares.

This is an RPG with an aerial perspective framed within the purest hack and slash, but without class restrictions and with a special progression system. This title takes you to a fantasy universe full of corrupt creatures, decaying worlds and ruins of ancient civilizations. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.12.0.

Fixed various client & server crashes.

Fixed a game crash leading to a black screen when reading corrupted character save data. Please let us know if the issue persists.

Fixed an issue causing active effects tooltip to stay on screen after the effect expired.

Fixed an issue displaying offline friends as online in the friend list.

Fixed an issue preventing the player to click in some areas of the Gate of Fates.

Fixed an issue preventing active effect tooltip description to be displayed beyond the first text line thanks to this Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem patch.

Fixed an issue causing the “add friend” and “accept invitation” buttons to overlap, allowing them to be clicked at the same time.

Fixed an issue preventing a player to close the trading window if the other player disconnected during the transaction.

Fixed an issue causing player portraits UI collision box to stay after the player disconnected, preventing to click under it.

Fixed an issue randomly causing some UI text of the game to be rendered as white squares.

Added a transition screen between expedition floors to hide level loading artifacts.

Fixed an issue causing players to fall endlessly if they used Wings of Ishmir while being teleported to the next expedition floor thanks to this Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem patch.

Fixed an issue preventing minion health in summoning skills details panel to display changes when using the “Heads Hang Low” passive nodes.

Fixed an issue causing the player to fall under Act 1 boss’ arena using Slayer’s Flurry with the “Cosmic Ambush” variant.

Fixed an issue causing summoned minions to collide with the player if they were grabbed by a Demon of Soul’s possession skill first.

Fixed an issue preventing the Arctic Spear’s “Sublime Fracture” variant to apply on additional projectiles launched by the skill.

Here you will find the complete list of Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.12.0 patch notes. I remind you that WOLCEN Studios’ Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem released on February 13, 2020 for PC (Steam).