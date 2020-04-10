Trios Return To Call Of Duty: Warzone

Brought back by popular demand, players can once again drop into Verdansk with two other friendlies for a squad of three in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Infinity Ward, for whatever reasons, decided to remove trios last week with the start of the new season to make way for quads. Increasing the size of a squad to four completely changed the battle royale experience, particularly for players who were strictly queuing with two or three known friends in Warzone. Skirmishes became more challenging as well, with each squad having to deal with that extra enemy player coming around the corner.

🚨A playlist update is rolling out now across all platforms! We’ve added BR Trios back into #Warzone!🚨 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 10, 2020

Following a minor update earlier today, Warzone now features quads, trios, and solos for battle royale. Instead of doing another swap, Infinity Ward has left quads alone for those who actually found it refreshing. However, that does mean that the long-rumored duos are still in the wild. The much-requested playlist option was speculated to be part of the new season, and perhaps it will still be somewhere down the road.

Warzone has received several gameplay changes for the third season. The ground loot has been improved for starters with several new weapons added. The final circles will now close into more accessible areas. The loadout drops have been made more expensive. Some glitches have been plugged, and several other improvements.

Make sure to go through the following list of important changes that Warzone has received with the new patch. They will help you quickly familiarize with how the gameplay has been tuned for the third season of Warzone before jumping back into Verdansk.