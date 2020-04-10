SCUM Update 0.3.76 Is Live, Patching Clothes

A brand new patch went live for SCUM on PC (Steam). With SCUM Update 0.3.76, you will find that the developers introduces a new option: Patching Clothes, they did some changes on how taking an enemy flag works, you can now craft all locks and lock more things, and they made various bug fixes. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they did level optimizations that should decrease the stutters and FPS drops in urban and rural areas.

SCUM is a multiplayer action and survival game that takes us to a world where society increasingly needs stronger, harder and more exciting entertainment. In this way, the viewer’s attention is drawn to very violent programs, full of blood, SCUM being the main star, a reality show set on an island full of prisoners.

Thus, like the well-known The Hunger Games, prisoners and participants face to survive while struggling to win the overall public’s favor. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding SCUM Update 0.3.76.

From now the damage your clothing takes will be visually represented on clothing with tears and holes.

As you patch up items, they will never look pitch new anymore but will have neat little patches on them.

If the item continues to take damage at one point you won’t be able to repair it anymore and it will be destroyed

Improved new clothing shader.

You are no longer able to destroy enemy flags but instead you need to overtake it.

You can still destroy a flag if you are the owner thanks to this SCUM patch.

If no one stops the overtake in 24 hours, the flag and the associated base will be yours.

The overtake can be stopped by anyone, including you, and doesn’t require any additional items or skill.

If you were offline at the time, you will get the notifications when you log in.

Medium and Advanced locks can be crafted now!

For medium you need 3 padlocks and for advanced you need 5 thanks to this SCUM patch.

For medium lock you need medium engineering skill for advanced lock you need advanced engineering skill.

You can remove locks from owned / friendly chests. Doing so will add the item to your inventory or drop it in vicinity.

As you see there is a small lock icon in the upper left part of the vicinity window.

You can put 1 lock on chests and cars.

You can just drag and drop locks on the vicinity window and its locked.

Once locked only you and your squadmates have access to them.

Here you will find the complete list of all SCUM Update 0.3.76 patch notes. I remind you that Gamepires’ SCUM released as an early access title on August 29, 2018 for PC.