Pokemon Sword & Shield Zarude Comes With A New Unique Move

Zarude, the latest Mythical pokemon to join Pokemon Sword & Shield is bringing more than its fierce looks into the game. A new powerful unique Grass-type move is also in the mix. The ability is called Jungle Healing and we bet it’s powerful.

There’s not much we know about Zrude coming to Pokemon Sword & Shield yet. However, we do know that it cannot be found through normal gameplay. Most likely, you’ll be able to find it in high-tier max raids. The Pokemon Company might make it available through Mystery Gifts or a special event. Whatever the way of getting it might be, it will spice things up in PvP battles.

The Zarude Teaser trailer doesn’t offer much to go with in terms of its new move. We can see some basic Grass-type ones like Vine Whip and Leaf Storm. If Jungle Healing manages to be more overpowered than Mega Drain in terms of heal, then the new Pokemon Sword & Shield mythic pokemon will be a valuable addition to any team. Its description reads:

In this Grass-type status move, the Pokémon wraps its vines around trees and absorbs their energy. Then it releases that energy combined with its own. Healing power radiates around the area and heals both the user and its ally Pokémon, restoring their HP and curing them of any status conditions.

Sadly, this ability will be available only with Zarude, meaning that no other Pokemon can learn this move. Tough look to all Grass-Type lovers out there.

Apart from Zarude, Pokemon Sword & Shield is getting a new expansion this summer in June. It’s definitely what all Pokemon fans are looking forward to. The expansion will include a new area for each version of the game and will include a new uniform for everyone who buys it before August 31st. The list of returning pokemon with the expansions goes on and on, including fan-favorites like Chansey, Psyduck, Metagross, and Aurorus. A variety of Legendaries will also release alongside the expansion and a brand new storyline, so it’s definitely worth the price tag.

As for the new Pokemon Sword & Shield mythic, Zarude, it will appear in a new Pokemon movie called Pokemon the Movie: Coco which will release in Japan in June. Whether or not this is the time where the species will release too is still uncertain.