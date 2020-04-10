No Man’s Sky Patch 2.41 Is Live, Addressed Various Issues

Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky has received a brand new update. This update is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that No Man’s Sky Patch 2.41 is purely a hotfix to resolve a number of gameplay and stability issues. Something that stands out in this update is that the developers fixed an issue which allowed beam weapons to appear inside the cockpit of the Minotaur in VR.

No Man’s Sky is a science fiction and adventure game developed by Hello Games. The game has procedurally generated levels, and allows us to explore planets, oceans, battles in space and fight against predators. Each world has its own ecosystem, with worlds of all kinds, from desert environments to forested places. Below you will find the complete list of No Man’s Sky Patch 2.41 patch notes.

Hello everyone, thank you to everyone playing the Exo Mech Update, especially those taking the time to report any issues they encounter via Zendesk or console crash reporting. We are listening closely to your feedback, and have identified and resolved a number of gameplay and stability issues. Fixes for these were released on Steam experimental, and this patch, 2.41, is now live on PC and consoles.

Fixed an issue on PC that could force cursor input to the edge of the screen.

Fixed an issue which could cause weather, Sentinel activity and a number of other planet stats to change.

Fixed an issue that caused Minotaur upgrade modules to be missing from the Exocraft technology shop aboard the Space Station.

Fixed an Xbox-only issue that caused each new interaction to need a new button press, eg when mass-harvesting plants.

Fixed an issue in PSVR that made interaction too sensitive.

Fixed an issue which allowed beam weapons to appear inside the cockpit of the Minotaur in VR thanks to this No Man’s Sky update.

Added a small number of missing decals to the Exocraft Customiser.

Fixed an issue on PS4 that caused Exocraft cockpit not to match the customisation of their exterior.

Fixed an issue on PS4 that prevented the Living Ship from playing takeoff and landing animations.

Fixed an issue on PS4 that could place players outside the terrain when exiting the Minotaur inside a cave.

Fixed an issue on PS4 that allowed Exocraft to occasionally fall through terrain.

Fixed a console-only crash that could occur when landing on an Exploration Frigate.

Fixed a crash related to hiding power lines.

I remind you that Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky released on August 9, 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.