Nioh 2 Update 1.08 Released, Adjustments And Bug Fixes

Koei Tecmo and SIE’s Nioh 2 has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available only on PlayStation 4, as this is an exclusive title. You will see that with Nioh 2 Update 1.08, the developers made various adjustments and bug fixes in the game. They also fixed an important bug where some attributes of the hatchet do not reflect the attribute of special effects.

Nioh 2 is the sequel of the successful Nioh. This second part of the saga is, in fact, a prequel, telling us everything that happened before the first video game. Among the novelties, the possibility of adopting the power of these spiritual beings and using them in combat stand out. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Nioh 2 Update 1.08. Take note that these patch notes were translated from Japanese, so there may be a few errors.

Fixed a bug that some attributes of the hatchet do not reflect the attribute of special effects.

Fixed a bug where hitting a specific enemy with the chain sniper tactics “Snake Biting” would not allow you to sacrifice.

Fixed a bug where the Naginata-Kama Martial Arts “Sankugyo” was prone to outbursts.

Fixed a bug where you couldn’t be devastated by the chain sword martial art “Kizui Mizugami”.

Fixed a bug where the spear martial arts “Chidori” sometimes slipped behind.

Fixed a bug where the effects of increasing the power of martial arts and bare hands were reflected only in some of the youkai skills thanks to this Nioh 2 patch.

Fixed a bug where the attack power was greatly reduced when using the youkai technique with bare hands.

Fixed a bug where the level sync was not reflected in the monster attack.

Fixed an issue where the attack did not hit properly for the monster technique of “Kama puta”.

Fixed a bug that caused some monsters to get stuck after coming up when hit by the guardian spirit “Genbu”.

Fixed a bug where you couldn’t directly attack a monster when you successfully performed a special skill against some monsters.

Fixed a bug thanks to this Nioh 2 patch where you could not select another candidate for a finished product when using a soul charge that can be transplanted as a material in “Soul alignment” of “Blacksmith”.

Fixed a bug where a different weapon type was displayed on the material when setting a long-range weapon as the base in “Soul alignment” of “Blacksmith”.

Fixed a bug where the damage dealt to the rarest would be displayed even if the “Display damage of allies other than yourself” was set to “Hide”.

Fixed a bug where you couldn’t purchase a copy in the tea room if the system data was deleted, even if the conditions were met on the character data side.

Here you will find the complete list of all Nioh 2 Update 1.08 patch notes. Keep in mind that these patch notes are only in Japanese, so please make use of Google Translate. I remind you that Team Ninja, Koei Tecmo, and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Nioh 2 released on March 13, 2020 exclusively for PlayStation 4.