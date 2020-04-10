MORDHAU Patch #17 Hotfix 3 Is Out, CPU Performance Improvements

Triternion’s MORDHAU has received a new update. This update is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that MORDHAU Patch #17 Hotfix 3 mainly addresses CPU performance improvements & Large scale servers. This update also contains many bug fixes to gameplay, visuals, and user interface. Something that stands out in this update is that players can now climb the cart on Castello.

MORDHAU is a multiplayer title with a medieval atmosphere based on fighting ranging from duels to battles of 64 players with horses, assault machinery and fortresses. It has a combat system based on the ability of the players and fluency. The creators claim that “it is easy to learn, but difficult to master.” Below you will find some key patch notes regarding MORDHAU Patch #17 Hotfix 3.

Fire bombs are now restricted to one per loadout.

Fixed restocking not working if you don’t have an item in that slot in your loadout.

Fixed King objectives not ending the objective when they left the game.

Castello first objective buffed significantly for attackers.

Castello Portcullis raise speed lowered.

Fixed spawns on the 4th objective on Castello that were not working due to ground clipping, as well as adjusted attacker spawns on the 5th objective.

Moved all Castello spawns for defenders on the first objective to ground level.

Players can now climb the cart on Castello thanks to this MORDHAU patch.

Changed Mountain Peak ram interactions 10->12, and required torch deliveries 7->8 per pile.

Adjusted objective score rewards on ram objectives for Mountain Peak (Frontline & Invasion).

Feitoria weapon bundle objective now has less weight, killables are now more biased towards the defenders.

INV_Grad_0 first objective adjusted slightly, burning buildings now gives less progress and blue spawn moved a few meters closer.

INV_Grad_1 rebalance, made all objectives besides the first a bit harder for attackers with adjustments to spawn positions and time bonuses.

Fixed tutorial horse dying if you get off it and leave it for a while.

Fixed BR_Taiga not working.

CPU performance optimizations, especially on high player counts

Want more deets regarding this update? Here you will find the complete list of all MORDHAU Patch #17 Hotfix 3 patch notes. I remind you that Triternion’s MORDHAU was on sale since April 29, 2019 for PC.