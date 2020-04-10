Modern Warfare & Warzone Gets Clear Button For Green Dots

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone have received a crucial quality-of-life improvement that was missing from the latest patch notes.

The feature in question has to do with those numerous green dots or notifications that appear every time something new is unlocked in Modern Warfare and Warzone. The only way to remove them is to access them but with a plethora of weapons, weapon attachments, weapon skins, and more, it becomes really frustrating to have to go through multiple screens just to find and remove every one of those green dots — something many obsessive players are already doing.

Thankfully, Infinity Ward has finally delivered on that front. Following the last update, a new button prompt can be found at the bottom of the screen in Modern Warfare and Warzone for both the weapons and barracks menus. Hence, players can now wipe clean their inventories with a single click.

Elsewhere, as part of a surprise update earlier today, trios were brought back to Warzone. They were removed last week with the start of the third season, and replaced with quads. Instead of doing another swap, Infinity Ward has left quads alone for those who actually found it refreshing. Hence, as of now, Warzone features quads, trios, and solos for battle royale.

Remember that Warzone has received several gameplay changes for the third season. The ground loot has been improved for starters with several new weapons added. The final circles will now close into more accessible areas. The loadout drops have been made more expensive. Some glitches have been plugged, and several other improvements have been pushed.

Make sure to go through the following list of important changes that Warzone has received with the new patch. They will help you quickly familiarize with how the gameplay has been tuned for the third season of Warzone before jumping back into Verdansk.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.