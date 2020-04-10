MLB The Show 20 Update 1.08 Released, In-Game And UI Fixes

A brand new patch released for MLB The Show 20. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4. You will see that with MLB The Show 20 Update 1.08, the developers made various miscellaneous, in-game, and user interface fixes. Something else is that they fixed an issue that would cause outfielders to miss catches when a user reached the catch region at the last possible moment.

This installment of MLB is a baseballers dream come true. The devs presented the video game with this phrase, betting on new forms of play, greater customization and much more exciting ways to get overall rewards. This game allows users to create their own baseball legacy in a comprehensive experience and manage the team of their dreams to cope with intense online competition. Below you will find the complete list of MLB The Show 20 Update 1.08 patch notes.

Fixed an issue that would cause outfielders to miss catches when a user reached the catch region at the last possible moment.

Fixed an issue causing homeruns to get sucked into an outfielders glove resulting in an out.

Fixed an Online Head-to-Head issue where a user could get trapped in their pause menu until their pause timer ran out, resulting in a forfeit.

Fixed an issue thanks to this MLB The Show 20 patch where an early steal of home would not count as a run on specific deep fly balls.

Removed the “Baserunning Decisions” option from the in-game menu in Online Head-to-Head games, as all Online Head-to-Head games are manual by default.

Users who lose connection in the Showdown front-end menu will no longer automatically fail the moment or showdown.

Fixed various minor issues with Play-by-Play commentary.

Various crash fixes.

I remind you that SIE San Diego Studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s MLB The Show 20 released on March 17, 2020 exclusively for PlayStation 4.