Last Oasis Patch 1.0.28652 Released, Various Bug Fixes

Donkey Crew’s Last Oasis has received a brand new update. This update is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that with Last Oasis Patch 1.0.28652, the developers made an important technical improvement, quite a few balance tweaks, and various bug fixes. They also fixed a server crash related to harvesting foliage with invalid data and they fixed ability to sell Tablets at trading stations.

Last Oasis is an MMO survival video game set in the distant future where a cataclysmic event shattered the Moon and stopped Earth’s rotation, causing the planet to divide into two extreme and inhospitable environments: one scorched by the Sun and another icy thrown into the deepest darkness. In this objective, the player travels the world with wooden machines powered by the force of the wind and which at the same time serve as mobile bases.

These bases have a multitude of structures so that the user can optimize and survive in these harsh environments, fighting and trading, in a world where resources are more perishable than ever. Below you will find the complete list of all Last Oasis Patch 1.0.28652 patch notes.

Improved server persistence to reduce rollbacks; mostly when restarting or patching.

Increased Barrier Plank’s HP from 100 to 12000; actually useful now.

Restricted building beds on walkers; too op bypassing respawn timer.

Buffed general repairing value by 2; was too slow.

Buffed walker water health repairing value by 5; was also slow.

Improved oasis danger calculation thanks to this Last Oasis update; was possible to cheat the system.

Fixed Forager Module not harvesting foliage; finally.

Fixed ability to sell Tablets at trading stations.

Fixed unpacking sometimes being blocked because of base height.

Fixed ammo displaying issues when manning weapons that have ammo racks.

Fixed keybinding changes sometimes not applying to building mode.

Fixed base rotation not being properly set when unpacking.

Fixed containers sometimes failing clan ownership check thanks to this Last Oasis update.

Fixed Torque value sometimes glitching when sprinting.

Fixed display issues with claimed tiles on world map.

Fixed server crash related to harvesting foliage with invalid data.

Fixed client crash in offmap lobby when crew data wouldn’t load properly.

Fixed client crash when combat system would get invalid action.

I remind you that Donkey Crew’s Last Oasis released as an early access title on March 26, 2020 for PC.