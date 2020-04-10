Hellpoint Gets Delayed Due To Coronavirus Impact

Hellpoint was previously scheduled to release next week but has now been pushed back by an entire quarter for all platforms due to the ongoing pandemic.

In a press release sent out earlier today, creative director Matt Boudreau stated that Cradle Games will be using the additional development time to further polish Hellpoint and also to incorporate feedback received from the early access period that was available back in February.

In light of the unprecedented events facing the world, we have been forced to postpone the launch of the game. We plan to use the additional development time not just for polishing, but also to address the feedback we’ve gathered and make Hellpoint an even better gaming experience for everybody! The feedback of the community had such enthusiasm and energy.

Hellpoint will now release at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Cradle Games will announce a final release date in the coming weeks but has ascertained that the eventual release will still take place simultaneously for all supported platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

In a previous interview, Boudreau expressed a wish to land Hellpoint on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. He also noted that the next-generation leap will be in terms of gameplay not graphics. “I believed it ten years ago but it’s becoming more relevant now than ever,” he said. “I’m obsessed about all the cool things we can do when we take more of that insane processing power and pour it into gameplay or AI or other large scale systems that makes games feel more like living worlds and less like movies.”

Hellpoint has already made a name for itself as an intense Souls-like role-playing game with a dark and twisted sci-fi setting. The game takes place in a derelict space station, once a bustling metropolis, where players must survive against nightmarish creatures and unravel the truth of how they came to be. The really curious part is that the space station orbits around a black hole in real time, which “triggers various dynamic events such as boss appearances, horde assaults as well as modified enemy stats and positions”.

Hellpoint also supports local and online cooperative play should the gameplay become too challenging. Based on trailers released so far, the game looks promising for Souls fans with an appetite for brutal third-person action.