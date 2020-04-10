Half-Life: Alyx Update 1.2.1 Is Out, Various Bug Fixes

Valve’s Half-Life: Alyx has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that Half-Life: Alyx Update 1.2.1 is quite a small patch, as there are only a few confirmed bug fixes. The developers added a fix for hand orientation on Windows MR and Vive systems, a fix for controller systems that don’t have support for skeletal hand animation, and more.

Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s latest FPS designed this time for virtual reality. In this installment you take the role of Alyx Vance, the well-known hacker that you discovered in the second installment of the saga and who will be the main protagonist of this installment that takes place, chronologically, just before the events of Half-Life 2. Take note that the game is compatible with Valve Index. Below you will find the complete list of Half-Life: Alyx Update 1.2.1 patch notes.

Fixes for issues with carrying contained objects (e.g. objects in a crate).

Fix for hand orientation on Windows MR and Vive systems.

Fix for some missing haptic feedback on Windows MR and Vive systems.

Fix for controller systems that don’t have support for skeletal hand animation.

Fix for exhausting GPU memory on Proton.

Fix for several crashes.

Fix for not properly falling back to English subtitles when selecting a language in Steam that is unsupported by Half-Life: Alyx.

Improved rendering of Japanese narrow subtitles.

Fixed a regression which rendered an empty subtitle panel even if the subtitles were only visible in the spectator window.

Localization improvements in multiple supported languages.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for this game. In Half-Life: Alyx Update 1.2, you will find that the developers added various additions and made quite a few bug fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed an annoying issue where loading a left-handed savegame from the Main Menu could cause the player to lose ammo; they clarified Height Adjust accessibility options; and also set better defaults across various controllers.

I remind you that Valve’s Half-Life: Alyx released on March 23, 2020 for Steam.