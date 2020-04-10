Final Fantasy 7 Remake Verified Hero Walkthrough

A Verified Hero is a side quest in Final Fantasy 7. A Verified Hero becomes available in Chapter 8 when you complete the Kids on Patrol side quest. The Final Fantasy 7 Remake Verified Hero quest takes place in Sector 5 Slums-Center District.

In this guide, we have the complete walkthrough of FF7 Remake Verified Hero side quest.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Verified Hero

To start this side quest, you will have to complete Escort the Children main objective in Chapter 8 and finish Kids on Patrol side quest.

In this mission the kids allow Cloud to play Whack-A-Box which is a popular game at the hideout. Earn at least 10,000 points on Whack-A-Box.

In the game, you will run through an area while trying to destroy boxes. You will have a total time of 90 seconds to destroy as much boxes as you can.

Different boxes have different point values, depending on their size, but the larger they are, the longer they take to destroy. Yellow boxes give points only, blue boxes give points + ATB gauge and red boxes give extra time.

To complete the quest, you will need to score at least 10,000 points. Destroy any box you see in your way and try especially for the red ones as they add 10 seconds to your remaining time.

Also, use your special combo Triple Slash of Iron Blade to destroy the big blue boxes which provide 1,500 points.

Rewards

The rewards of this quest are score dependent. You get a Moogle medal for playing. You get an Elixir for scoring 10,000 points.

For 20,000 points you get a Crescent Moon Charm and for 30,000 points you get a Spectral Cogwheel (plus trophy Crate Annihilator).