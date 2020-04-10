Final Fantasy 7 Remake Manuscript Locations Guide

Final Fantasy 7 Remake comes with collectible items called Manuscripts. These items are found very late into the game and the game doesn’t even explain their existence. In this guide on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Manuscript locations, we’ll tell you in-depth details about these collectibles and where you can find them.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Manuscript Locations

Manuscripts grant you 10SP and allow you to upgrade your weapons. Once you’re at the Kid’s secret hideout, you’ll come across the Moogle Emporium and you’ll find Moggie selling four Manuscripts each for five Moogle Medals.

Apart from the Moogle Emporium, the game doesn’t give you further locations of these manuscripts.

In reality, there are a lot more left as four more Manuscripts can be found by completing challenges in the Wall Market; at the Corneo Colosseum.

After unlocking it, you’re able to complete various challenges to unlock one manuscript each with Cloud, Barret, Tifa, and Aerith.

These FF7 Remake manuscripts unlock Limit Breaks such as Ascension, Catastrophe, Dolphin Flurry and Planet’s Protection.

You can obtain Ascension by defeating Wild Animals as Cloud at the Colosseum

Catastrophe is obtained by defeating Wild Animals as Barret at the Colosseum

Dolphin Flurry can be acquired by defeating Wild Animals as Tifa at the Colosseum

Planet’s Protection is acquired by defeating Wild Animals as Aerith at the Colosseum

These Legacy Manuscripts give you access to the new Limit Break abilities in FF7 Remake. As far as the remaining manuscripts are concerned, there are 48 more to go and they can be obtained on Hard Mode.

Simply play on Hard Mode and you’ll come across many bosses and side quests that will reward you with the remaining manuscripts. So, keep replaying on Hard Mode till you have all 56 manuscripts in your collection.