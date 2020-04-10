The Day Midgar Stood Still is the 15th Chapter of FF7 Remake story campaign. You will be accompanied by Tifa and Barret at the Start of this chapter in the collapsed Sector 7. In this Final Fantasy 7 Remake Chapter 15: The Day Midgar Stood Still walkthrough, we will help you finish this chapter.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Chapter 15: The Day Midgar Stood Still

At the start of the chapter, you arrive at the now collapsed and destroyed Sector 7 with Barret and Tifa. Barret then announces that the 2 goals are to Save the planet and Aerith while kicking some Shinra ass.

After the cutscene ends, head forward to the checkpoint. While on the way, you will see devastated survivors helpless on the streets. A building will collapse on your right as you make your way to the checkpoint.

Scenario: The Climb

Continue forward into the rubble. There will be a bench and vending machine here which you can use. Climb the ladder nearby these.

After you climb, you will be attacked by some Byobapolis. Clear them and then climb the next ladder there.

Move forward to the platform and clear some more enemies. Then return to the ladders and climb up the next one. On the next level, you will face Cerulean Drake enemies.

Defeat them and climb to the next floor. On this floor, you won’t be able to continue forward due to a dead end, and you’ll be introduced to the grappling gun by Tifa.

On the next level, there will be a cutscene where you will see a Kill Team patrolling. Barret wants to fight them but Cloud stops him, saying that they have to stay on the mission.

Scenario: Hiding in Plain Sight

As you start moving forward, you will run into Shinra troops named ‘3-C SOLDIER Operator’. When you clear them, one of them will drop a radio. Pick it up.

Move forward and then use the grapple gun again to continue. But when all 3 grapple and climb, the structure will crash and you’ll fall back down to the tunnel, revealing you to Shinra Officers.

You need to deal with a group of two Elite Security Officers and a Guard Dog. After moving forward, Two more Elite Security Officers and a Heli trooper will arrive.

You will remain in combat for some time and after clearing all the enemies, you’ll be able to continue upwards and climb to the next level of FF7 Remake Chapter 15.

Scenario: The Path to Greater Heights and The Crumbling Building

On the next level, there will be more 3-C Soldier and Heli Trooper to clear out. There is a vending machine which sells the disc ‘5. Lurking in the Darkness’. Now head upstairs to the next level.

At the center of this floor, there is a platform that you will use to grapple up. On this level, you will face enemies Slug rays and Shock ray. When cleared, go around the floor to the middle again to grapple to the next floor.

On the next floor, more Slug and Shock rays will be waiting for you. Then go to the opposite side to find the next grapple point.

On the next floor, walk around outside down the flights of stairs. Here, grapple the wall the opposite side to get back of this area.

From here, climb up the stairs to the next floor. Walk forward to reach the path to outside towards the red structure. Here you will face an enemy called Blast-ray.

After clearing him, move forward and climb the ladder. On the next level, another ladder is present which you’ll have to climb. Keep climbing until you reach the top level with a road.

Here, move through some rubble to progress. You’ll have to cross on a beam to reach the other side. Move forward and clear the Byobapolis enemies in your way. Continue along the path to the next building.

Scenario: Flight of the Valkyrie

In the next building, you’ll be attacked by the Shinra drone you saw earlier. It will fire its turrets heavily towards you. Wait between the gaps of firing to move forward to escape it.

At the end of the path, run all the way down the stairs following Tifa and Barret. At the bottom, you will need to deal with two Blast-Rays.

After defeating the blast-rays, climb up the ladder with the pillar. On the next level, there will be two Elite Helitroopers waiting. Defeat them and then head up the stairs.

On top of the structure, use the two grapple points to continue above. The Shinra drone ‘Valkyrie’ will return and you’ll have to defeat it.

After you defeat the Valkyrie, the FF7 Remake Chapter 15 will end.