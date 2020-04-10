Digital Foundry Goes Into Detail On DualSense Differences From Dualshock 4

Now that we’ve had a few days to adjust to what the Playstation 5’s DualSense controller will look like, YouTube tech channel DigitalFoundry has gone into detail on the DualSense differences from the Playstation 4’s own Dualshock 4 controller, such as buttons, the controller’s shape, the size, and various other differences.

To start off with, the “Share” button that was previously on the Dualshock 4 controller is missing. In its place is what’s apparently called a “Create” button. Even though Sony hasn’t said what exactly that means, it will likely fulfill a similar function, taking screenshots and recording clips for players to share.

Charging the controller will also likely be easier, as instead of the Micro-USB slot that the Dualshock 4 has, the DualSense will have a full-on USB-C port, which will help to have a better and stronger connection. The USB-C port will also help to be less fiddly when trying to insert the charging cable.

The buttons and charging port aren’t the only DualSense differences when compared to the Dualshock 4, either. The entire controller is shaped differently in a rounder, smoother way, allowing it to be gripped easier as opposed to the way the Dualshock 4 is currently shaped. The DualSense is also, apparently, significantly bigger.

All of the size is being put to good use, as well. The DualSense controller has an improved speaker for whenever a game wants to show you audio through your controller, and the days where you need to plug in a headset to talk to your friends are gone as the controller also has an integrated microphone.

While Sony does recommend you still stick to peripherals for the best experience, it’s a definite change from the Dualshock 4. All of this appears to point towards a new design philosophy at Sony that might be trying to sort of imitate the Xbox Series X, though nothing is confirmed yet.

While we don’t know exactly what the Playstation 5 is going to look like when it comes out, being able to see the Playstation 5’s DualSense differences between the new and the old controllers make it look like it’s certainly going to be something. You can watch the video for yourself here.