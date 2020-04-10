Dauntless Update 1.2.1 Is Live, Springtide Event

A brand new patch released for Dauntless. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will see that Dauntless Update 1.2.1 has a download and install size of 447 MB on PlayStation 4, but may differ depending on your platform. The developers introduces the new Springtide event, as well as several important bug fixes and a few quality of life improvements.

Dauntless is an action adventure and cooperative video game that proposes four players to hunt gigantic monsters, known as Behemoths, who live in the colorful fantasy world that this video game brings to life. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Dauntless Update 1.2.1.

Added a Mastery card for the Firestorm Prism (Charogg repeater part).

The default action for the radial menu in a hunt is now set to the flare.

Improved the appearance of water on islands, as well certain patches of grass and ledges.

Escalation now grants additional Hunt Pass XP. Escalation 1-13 now grants 15XP (up from 10) and 10-50 now grants 25XP (up from 15).

Springtide Event

Dauntless Springtide is here, and the Shattered Isles are filled with pufflehops! Collect eggs and protect our furry friends in a new kind of hunt. To get started, talk to Bosun Markus. Team up with friends to play through three rounds of challenges, earning carrot chips based on your performance. You can also earn 50 carrot chips by completing any other type of hunt. Carrot chips can be spent in the Springtide shop to get unique cosmetics, emotes and more!

Round 1: Hunt for eggs around the island.

Hunt for eggs around the island. Round 2: Herd pufflehops into their pen.

Herd pufflehops into their pen. Round 3: Fend off the styxian attack!

Here you will find the complete list of all Dauntless Update 1.2.1 patch notes. I remind you that Phoenix Labs’ Dauntless released on September 26, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and on December 10, 2019 for Nintendo Switch.