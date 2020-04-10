CD Projekt RED Hints Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Will Be Announced Before Release

CD Projekt RED has hinted at the possibility that all of the packs of Cyberpunk 2077 DLC that may be coming to the game might get announced before the game actually releases in September. The game will also have as much DLC, if not more, than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

While this may not mean we’ll get a huge amount of free DLC like we did for The Witcher 3, it still means that there’s a high possibility we’ll get a lot more content than just the base game for Cyberpunk. Considering how big Night City will apparently be, we’re going to need it, too.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had two different story expansions come out after the game released, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. These were in addition to a wide variety of cosmetic DLC packs (16 to be exact) that CD Projekt RED released for free. However, we won’t know what Cyberpunk 2077 DLC will be coming until CD Projekt RED announces it.

Along with giving Cyberpunk fans a lot to look forward to, the possibility of a DLC announcement before the game does a lot to spark speculation, as well. Considering how big the Witcher 3 story DLC was, with both of them clocking in at over 20 hours of gameplay, the Cyberpunk DLC might be just as big, if not bigger to say nothing of the possibility of 16 more packs.

The post-launch support for The Witcher 3 has been amazing and has allowed the game to have a play life far longer than many other games like it, with the game most recently being ported to the Nintendo Switch. However, it will still be a while before CD Projekt RED announces any Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, if they decide to announce it before the game releases.

Cyberpunk 2077 is still on-track to release on September 17 of this year for the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC.