Borderlands 3 Update 1.11 Released, Loot Monster Mayhem

A brand new hotfix went live for Borderlands 3 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. With Borderlands 3 Update 1.11, you will find that the developers introduces a new mini-event: Loot Monster Mayhem, and they brought Rare Chest Riches back to life. They also made various adjustments and improvements to the Gunner’s survivability and Iron Bear’s viability in higher levels of Mayhem.

Borderlands 3 is the latest installment of the Borderlands first-person action saga, considered the father of looter shooters. The 3rd part leads us again through a galactic adventure full of extravagant characters, epic enemies & duels with exciting bosses, equipped with multiple weapons. Below you will find the complete list of all Borderlands 3 Update 1.11 patch notes.

With this week’s hotfix, we are continuing the Co-Op Loot Drop event with two mini-events! Rare Chest Riches returns, along with a new mini-event: Loot Monster Mayhem! The Rare Chest Riches Event increases your chances of receiving Legendary items from Rare Chests. Loot Monster Mayhem increases your chance of seeing Loot enemies in the game and increases their chances to drop Legendary gear!

Activate Rare Chest Riches Event until 9:00 AM PT on April 16 thanks to this Borderlands 3 hotfix.

Activate Loot Monster Mayhem until 9:00 AM PT on April 16.

The Gunner: Explosive Punctuation – Increased the cooldown rate awarded to 8%.

I remind you that Gearbox Software’s Borderlands 3 has been on sale since September 13 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC; and December 17, 2019 for Stadia.