BlizzCon 2020 Might Not Happen Due To COVID-19

Blizzard has pointed out a high possibility that BlizzCon 2020 might have to be eventually cancelled due to the threat of COVID-19.

In a letter addressed to the community earlier today, Saralyn Smith, executive producer of BlizzCon, stated that the health of everyone takes top priority right now and as such, gathering thousands of people under the same roof is not something that can be deemed “feasible” in the current situation.

Blizzard completely understands that fans looking to attend the annual gaming convention have to make preparations months in advance. However, the COVID-19 crisis makes it challenging for Blizzard to confirm any plans at present.

While the company hopes that things will turn around for the best, Blizzard will be waiting “a few months” before announcing if BlizzCon 2020 will proceed as scheduled or not. Any further updates will be shared if needed.

While we’re all hopeful things will look better later in the year, the bottom line is that at this point it’s too early to know whether BlizzCon 2020 will be feasible. The health of our community, employees, and everyone who helps with the show is our top consideration. It might be a few months before we know for certain if or how we’ll proceed, but as soon as we have a meaningful update, we’ll share it.

Should BlizzCon 2020 be cancelled, Blizzard will likely end up delivering online announcements for its many franchises. The developer and community have always looked forward to the annual convention for year-long updates and as such, Blizzard probably has a few important updates to make in this regard.

E3 2020, another gigantic trade fair, was scheduled to take place from June 9 – 11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in California but had to be cancelled last month due to COVID-19. While the cancellation was already expected due to the pandemic, organizer ESA — at the time — stated that the situation was closely being monitored and E3 2020 would continue without any delays. However, with safety concerns taking priority, and urgent warnings being sent out to the public, ESA had no choice but to cancel the show.