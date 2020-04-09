Warframe Update 1.84 (27.3.9) Is Live, Various Bug Fixes

Digital Extremes’ Warframe has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The download and install size of Warframe Update 1.84 (27.3.9) on the PlayStation 4 is about 575 MB, but may differ depending on the platform you are using. You will see that the developers made various platform specific fixes for the game.

This is a science fiction shooter that is oriented to the cooperative and competitive game style. This game features a free to play model that has turned Warframe into an attractive phenomenon that has a long life behind it. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Warframe Update 1.84 (27.3.9).

PS4: Fixed the slider for the Field of View option showing “0.025” after using the right arrow icon past the 90 max.

Fixed spending Platinum to unlock a new Appearance Config Slot for Kavats breaking Kavat appearances entirely as reported here. PS4: Fixed Credit total in the End of Mission screen not taking into account Kuva Lich tax while Credit Booster is active.

Fixed objective markers moving wildly in Plains of Eidolon and Fortuna missions depending on the player’s position while in Archwing. PS4: Fixed the UI sometimes showing the incorrect binding for Reviving.

Fixed Credit total in the End of Mission screen not taking into account Kuva Lich tax while Credit Booster is active. Xbox One: Fixed objective markers moving wildly in Plains of Eidolon and Fortuna missions depending on the player’s position while in Archwing.

Fixed the UI sometimes showing the incorrect binding for Reviving. PC: Fixed Corinth Prime Alt Fire not being affected by Multishot Mods.

Fixed a rare crash when the camera does “warp speed” zoom effects so hard that it breaks the laws of cameras. PC: Fixed becoming invincible when interrupting the Basmu reload and Transferring to the Operator and using Unairu Void Spines.

Another fix towards all future Basmu damage dealing lifesteal to enemies if the ‘heal on reload’ is interrupted as a Client. PC: Fixed the Pox missing its AoE Gas cloud.

Fixed being able to exit the Input Bindings screen without something bound to Melee Heavy Attack, which could result in wonky Melee Combo icons. PC: Fixed a script error when attempting the Sands of Inaros quest.

Fixed a script error that could occur during a mission load due to long Inventory sync. PC: Fixed a script error that could occur in a large Dojo.

Fixed a script error when attempting to Fish. Switch: Fixed the slider for the Field of View option showing “0.025” after using the right arrow icon past the 90 max.

Fixed Credit total in the End of Mission screen not taking into account Kuva Lich tax while Credit Booster is active. Switch: Fixed objective markers moving wildly in Plains of Eidolon and Fortuna missions depending on the player’s position while in Archwing.

The “known issues” list that was posted in the last update thread have been resolved: Fixed blown out and generally all around broken environment assets in Railjack missions, as reported here. We are still monitoring other areas of the game where this might occur, but we haven’t come across anything yet with this fix! Switch: Made fixes towards matchmaking and network issues occurring when your Switch resumes from sleep more as reported here.

We have also looked at and improved on other net related issues while working on the above. Switch: Fixed hard hit on FPS when being boarded in Railjack missions as seen live on our Nintendo @ 10 Switch stream.

Here you will find the complete list of Warframe Update 1.84 (27.3.9) patch notes. Take note that Digital Extremes’ Warframe released on March 25, 2013 for PC; November 15, 2013 for PlayStation 4; September 2, 2014 for Xbox One; and on November 20, 2018 for Nintendo Switch.