RimWorld Update 1.1.2598 Is Live, Configurable Quest Rewards

Ludeon Studios’ RimWorld has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC. You will find that with RimWorld Update 1.1.2598, the developers added configurable quest rewards. They also made various important tuning adjustments, technical adjustments, quite a few improvements, and loads of bug fixes to the game. They also fixed an issue where Bill config UI shows ingredient filter for recipes with all fixed ingredients.

RimWorld is a sandbox-like survival and management game, where you have to colonize a territory. Diplomacy, the arts, psychology, commerce, and combat, form the set of tools that you have to use for your society to develop. Below you will see some important patch notes regarding RimWorld Update 1.1.2598.

Expand reward selection config to include options for opting out of goodwill rewards.

Shuttles now try to find a landing spot near the colony no shuttle landing areas are free, instead of landing in random places.

Colonists lent to the empire now return in a drop-off shuttle.

Crashed ship parts now only disallow punching through natural roofs.

Skip intro wimp quest if the player has a Yeoman or above.

Royalty intro quests won’t trigger on extreme biomes because it made no sense.

Standardize red text to a more readable color.

Reduce the chance of selecting decrees that have recently happened thanks to this RimWorld patch.

Hosting quests now pick lodgers Pawnkinds relevant to their original faction, so royals’ court allies will make more sense.

Rewrite chemical interest thoughs to not mismatch situations where drugs were consumed, but in insufficient quantities.

Make speech attendees prioritize position in front of the throne, if available.

Sleeping prisoners show “Not while asleep” for their prison break interval, if asleep.

Empire is permanent enemy to every faction except player, to solve issues where your royal aid doesn’t fight your enemies.

Buff toughskin gland, armorskin gland, and stoneskin gland.

Rebalance knee spike, hand talon, elbow blade, venom fangs, and venom talon power and price (mostly increased). Increased the toxicity gain per venom attack (also applies to cobra bite).

Power claw does more damage, but slows down the user like a field hand/drill arm.

Endgame quest raids (royal ascent and escape ship) raids now also always have at least 500 threat points so they can’t be trivialized thanks to this RimWorld patch.

Reduce flesh pawn flammability 100% -> 75%. This makes them extinguish easier, fire grows slower, and rain puts them out now.

Destroying the arrival shuttle now gives a -50 relations penalty.

Royalty intro quest now starts on day 8 instead of day 3.

Intro quest timer now does not start until the player has at least 3 colonists.

Manhunter pack now always consists of at least 2 animals.

Manhunters will now leave after 1-2 days like the letter says.

Are you eager to see more details regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of all RimWorld Update 1.1.2598 patch notes. Take note that Ludeon Studios’ RimWorld released on October 17, 2018 for PC.