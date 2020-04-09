Pete Hines Is Impressed With The Dualsense Features

Sony Interactive Entertainment has just announced the Playstation 5 controller, the wireless Dualsense which comes as the biggest surprise in terms of design in recent years. Apart from its design, the controller includes some rather exciting features and it has at least one popular fan. Pete Hines from Bethesda Softworks.

In a recent tweet, Hines expressed his excitement over Dualsense. He claims that the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers will help games achieve “cool things”. It’s not a secret than the new Playstation 5 controller is designed to make games perform at their best. He said:

I’ve gotten to try the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on this thing and was very impressed. I think games are gonna do some really cool things with them.

With lossless precision and cool add-ons like the built-in microphone array, the Dualsense will set new standards for console gaming.

Bethesda must be already figuring out ways to implement the Dualsense features to its games. With Elder Scrolls 6 on the way, we can’t even fathom what it will be like playing on a high-end console.

There’s no set release date for PlayStation 5 yet. However, we know it will most likely drop sometime around the winter holidays. We have no image of what the console will look like yet.

It does seem so though as if Sony intends to release its first basic model with white color. We might let our imagination run wild right now with speculations, so we better sit tight and wait for Sony to release an official image of it.

As for the Dualsense, it comes with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers while a built-in microphone will be able to cancel noise if the speculations are true. There will surely be more color schemes coming to this one, although we don’t know if its dual-color design will support single-color models. We should expect more information on both Playstation 5 and Dualsense in the months to come.