Obsidian’s Grounded To Include Arachnophobia Mode Over Spider Fear

Grounded, Obsidian’s next title to release this summer is a mixture of small characters but big hearts. As the developers are open to hearing the fans’ opinion, they will be adding an Arachnophobia mode to Grounded so as to help players who are afraid of spiders to experience it without problems.

The news comes from Twitter, where a fan has stated that the in-game giant spiders are reason enough for him to not play it fully. However, Obisidian was quick to answer stating that they will add an Arachnophobia mode to Grounded for all those with the same issue.

We don’t really know what they will turn spiders to achieve it. However, the thought alone is heartwarming.

The game puts you in the shows of ant-sized kids, trying to survive in a back yard full of real-life terrors. As you might already figure out, spiders, as well as other insects, will be a major fear factor for the survival game. Luckily the team will be providing assistance with that.

Apart from Grounded, Obsidian has another exciting release in the near future. The Outer Worlds is releasing on Nintendo Switch in June. The game saw big success upon its launch on PC and consoles, with the hybrid console getting a new big release to add to its ranks. After Grounded, we hope developers will start working on something for the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X. Maybe a sequel for Tyranny or one for The Outer Worlds would be best.

The official release date is set for July 28th. Grounded will release on PC through Steam, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox One. As for more details, you can watch the game on the Inside Xbox presentation that was broadcasted live 2 days ago.