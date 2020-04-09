Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.9 Is Out, Various Bug Fixes

A brand new patch released for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord on PC (Steam). With Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.9, the developers, again, made various bug fixes to multiplayer, performance, user interface, Clan & Party, Kingdoms and Diplomacy, Economy and Trade, Quests & Issues, and Conversations & Encounters. They also made a few important crash fixes to the game.

This is the prequel to the Mount & Blade saga, the new action, role-playing, and diplomacy video game by TaleWorlds. This game aims to be the largest realistic fantasy medieval world ever designed on PC. With a new and more detailed three-dimensional graphic aspect and new game options, this second part will take us 200 years before the original and will tell us the story of the fall of the Calradian Empire from the first title. Below you will find the complete list of all Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.9 patch notes.

Added a maximum limit to the number of characters a player can type in multiplayer chat (500 characters).

Fixed a minor crash in the main storyline.

Fixed a crash that occurred upon completion of the “Lord Needs Garrison Troops” quest.

Fixed a crash that occurred upon completion of the “Gang Leader Needs Weapons” quest.

Fixed a problem with fading out agents without fading out their mounts thanks to this Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord patch. This especially affected quests and when you equipped your companions with mounts.

VRAM leak fix for the Party screen in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.

Fixed a bug which applied changes without deducting funds from the player when switching screens from the bottom left menu.

Lords and minor faction party leaders will now visit settlements to trade if they are carrying a lot of loot (especially after successful battles and raids).

Ending mercenary contract with a kingdom through dialogue will no longer result in a relationship loss.

Fixed a bug where bartering items with lords that were staying in settlements was not possible thanks to this Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord patch.

Made some economical management improvements to clan leaders’ finances over an extended period to try and reduce the chances of them becoming too rich or too poor in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.

Sending the culprit from the “Family Feud” quest as an alternative solution to an issue is now blocked.

Bandits will now surrender more easily if their opponent is vastly stronger than them.

Simplified Chinese translation improvements.

I remind you that TaleWorlds Entertainment’s Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord released as an early access title on March 30, 2020 for PC.