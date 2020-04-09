Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.8 Is Out, Crash And Bug Fixes

A new patch went live for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord on PC (Steam). With Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.8, you will find that the devs made various crash fixes. They also made quite a few fixes to Battles & Sieges, Clan & Party, Kingdoms & Diplomacy, Quests & Issues, Conversations & Encounters, and other. They also fixed a bug where ending your mercenary contract with a kingdom resulted in a loss of relationship with the lords of the kingdom.

This is the prequel to the Mount & Blade saga, the new action, role-playing, and diplomacy video game by TaleWorlds. This game aims to be the largest realistic fantasy medieval world ever designed on PC. With a new and more detailed three-dimensional graphic aspect and new game options, this second part will take us 200 years before the original and will tell us the story of the fall of the Calradian Empire from the first title. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.8.

Fixed a crash that happens mainly when exiting the game or leaving a scene.

A crash that occurred when making peace with lords in an army through barter has been fixed.

Fixed a crash that occurred when trying to execute a prisoner.

Solved some memory leak issues related to loading a game and entering a scene.

An infinite loading issue that occurred when the player was leading an army and attempted to defend a castle was resolved thanks to this Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord patch.

Fixed an infinite loading screen bug while starting a battle as an army in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.

Loaded games now start in a paused state.

Fixed a menu bug that appeared when the defender side of a siege sallied out.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to repeatedly create and destroy new parties after reaching each clan tier to take the starting troops of the new party into their own. Player created parties now start with just 1 hero.

In rare cases, a lord’s party was spawning at the centre of a settlement and was unable to move. This is now fixed thanks to this Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord patch.

Fixed a bug where ending your mercenary contract with a kingdom resulted in a loss of relationship with the lords of the kingdom in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.

Kingdoms at war with powerful enemies will now offer higher payments for mercenaries. In addition to this, the ruler’s economical situation is important too while determining payment. With this change, mercenary factions will now generally prefer to take a contract from factions which have powerful enemies and rich rulers.

Here you will find the complete list of all Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.8 patch notes. I remind you that TaleWorlds Entertainment’s Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord released as an early access title on March 30, 2020 for PC.