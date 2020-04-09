Green Hell Update 1.5.1 Released, Various Bug Fixes

Creepy Jar’s Green Hell has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that Green Hell Update 1.5.1 is quite a small patch, as there are only a few confirmed patch notes. The devs fixed a crash when walking around at Anaconda Island, they fixed an issue when Charcoal Furnace progress stops for owner if away before finishing burning, and more.

Green Hell is presented as “a survival simulator” that takes place in an open-world Amazon. In this game you discover yourself alone in the Amazon jungle, without food or equipment. Using your knowledge as a survivor, you will have to build a shelter, provide yourself with food and make your own tools to hunt and defend yourself from possible dangers. Below you will find the complete list of all Green Hell Update 1.5.1 patch notes.

Fixed: Bowl icon appears in crosshair after certain action.

Icon of meat stays for Client if meat is taken from the slot/fire burns out before meat is cooked.

Charcoal Furnace progress stops for owner if away before finishing burning.

Left analog stick not working on PS4 Controller.

Crash when Tribe stomp on a Host Spike Trap he dies only for a Client.

Crash for Host when Tribe Patrol spawned near Bamboo Bridge.

Bamboo bow model gets duplicated and fliped after checking smartwatch.

Crash when walking around at Anaconda Island.

Probable fix: For low FPS.

Probable fix: Player can spawn at Tutorial location and stay there.

I remind you that Creepy Jar’s Green Hell released on September 5, 2019 for PC.