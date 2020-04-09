Google Offers Stadia Pro Free For Two Months For Quarantine

If you’re looking for something to do while you’re locked up in your home because of quarantine, Google might have just come to the rescue. The company has offered two free months of Stadia Pro starting today and over the next two days in all fourteen countries that Stadia is currently available in.

While Google Stadia doesn’t have the best reputation among many gamers, mainly due to being unable to live up to its own hype (where it touted no latency, high resolutions, and a wide variety of games to choose from, none of which ended up being true), it’s still a nice gesture from Google that could get more people invested.

Of course, even though we’ll be getting the service for free for two months, it’s not without catches. First off, to make up for the influx of new people that might be coming in, Stadia will be lowering its maximum resolution from 4K to 1080p.

After the two months are up, Stadia Pro will also be returning to its normal $9.99 price tag, so if you’re only interested in the free two months be sure to cancel your subscription otherwise you’ll keep paying for it.

Of course, you’ll also be limited to playing games that are already on Stadia to begin with. While these games include a number of excellent titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Borderlands 3, Destiny 2: The Collection, Doom and Doom Eternal, and more, there may still not be any games there you want to play, depending on your tastes or if you already own those games.

While this might end up bringing more people over to Google Stadia, hopefully it doesn’t backfire enormously as the large onrush of people going in overloads the servers and causes it to crash. Either way, if you can log in, enjoy the two free months of Stadia Pro.