Command Materia is one of the 5 main types of Materia in FF7 Remake. In this guide, we will give you all the information about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Command Materia Locations, Combinations and Effects so you can decide which ones to use.

With all the range of abilities FFVII Remake has to offer, you can combine their usage, and adjust variations based on what enemy you are facing or make up for what your character is lacking in.

The Command materias in FF7 Remake are yellow materia which gives you commands that you can perform at the cost of your ATB bar.

Find below our list of the game’s Command Materia and how to attain them.

Chakra Materia

Allows you to restore your own HP and cure poison with Chakra relative to the damage received. Levelable up to 5 times with 20%/25%/30%/35%/40% of damage taken HP restoration.

Tifa starts with this materia.

the Sector 5 church when you can revisit it in Chapter 14

Find one in the basement of Corneo’s Mansion if you revisit it in Chapter 14.

Assess Materia

Allows you to use Assess to discover information on enemies, including their weaknesses. Can be leveled two times, at first level it targets one enemy and at the second all enemies in the area.

Receive from Chadley in Chapter 3.

Purchase additional from Chadley after the quest ‘Chadley’s Report’.

Prayer Materia

It allows you to restore the party’s HP with Pray, which consumes 2 ATB. Levelable to 5 levels with Slight/Modest/Moderate/Great/Significant Hp restored respectively at each new level.

Aerith starts with the Prayer materia.

Behind Don Corneo’s stash door in Sector 5

Attainable as part of the ‘Corneo’s Secret Stash’ quest in Chapter 14.

Steal Materia

It allows you to use Steal to take items or gil from enemies. Purchasable from Chadley after completing Battle Intel Report 7.

ATB Boost Materia

Doubles ATB when activated. It has a total of 5 levels with usage cooldown reducing each level as follows 360/300/240/180/120 seconds. Purchasable from Chadley after completing Battle Intel Report 4.

Enemy Skill Materia

Gives you a chance to learn enemy techniques allowing to turn some of the annoying attacks of your enemies against themselves. These abilities can only be used when the materia is set to your equipment.

Once learned, each new enemy skill appears as an individual command. Complete Battle Report Intel, after which it is purchasable from Chadley