Final Fantasy 7 Remake Chadley’s Intel Reports Walkthrough

New things for the Final Fantasy 7 Remake are the Battle Intel Reports which are a way to unlock new materia including summons. In this guide, we will go over all the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Chadley’s Intel Reports.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Chadley’s Intel Reports

Chadley’s Battle Intel Reports in FF7 Remake are important part of character progression in this game as it provides a number of powerful materials other than that you will not be able to get them naturally in the game.

This includes powerful summons namely Shiva, Fat Chocobo, Leviathan and Bahamut. All of them being greatly useful for their elemental affiliations against enemy weak points and also for their raw stopping power.

You will be meeting Chadley first in Chapter 3, with the young scientist showing up in the Sector 7 Slums, presented to you in the Chadley’s Report side quest which is the first side quest in the game.

This side quest is helpful as it actually directs you to complete the first Battle Intel Report by using the Assess Materia that the young person gave you and from there further missions will be unlocked with greater rewards.

Chadley’s mission unlocks are based on two criteria:

Missions which you have already completed

How far you have gone in the game

In terms of progression, new battle Intel reports showing up for you to complete them is more of an open world.

The first batch of Chadley’s reports are available in Chapter 3, the following in Chapter 8 and Chapter 9 and the final one in Chapter 13. Till then missions will not be exposed until the previous ones are completed.

Once you have completed the Battle Intel Report Mission, new Materia that is listed as a reward will be then developed by Chadley and that unlocked Materia will be up for sale from Chadley’s shop.

Once you have unlocked Summon Materia it will be gifted to you directly for free. Materia that has been unlocked for sale is available at price of 100 Gil usually but extra copy of them will cost you more.

Here is the Materia unlock list from Chadley’s Battle Intel reports in FF7 Remake:

Report Task Reward Monster Bio 1 Assess 2 enemy types Auto Cure Materia Magic Elements 1 Hit enemies vulnerable to fire, ice, or lightning with the appropriate magic Wind Materia The Stagger Effect 1 Use unique abilities on staggered enemies and charge the ATB gauge 10 times First Strike Materia The Stagger Effect 2 Stagger 15 enemy types ATB Boost Materia Combat Simulation – Shiva Defeat Shiva in the VR Simulation Shiva Summon Materia Monster Bio 2 Assess 10 enemy types Steadfast Block Materia Magic Elements 2 Exploit Weaknesses of 15 enemy types Steal Materia The Manipulation Technique Defeat 2 or more enemies with a single attack Provoke Materia Monster Variants 1 Defeat monsters of 3 unique varieties Synergy Materia Combat Simulation – Fat Chocobo Defeat the Fat Chocobo in the VR Simulation Fat Chocobo Summon Materia Monster Bio 3 Assess 20 enemy types Item Master Materia The Stagger Effect 3 Increase stagger damage bonus to 200% Parry Materia Refocus Analysis Refocus 2 times ATB Assist Materia The Stagger Effect 4 Stagger 40 enemy types ATB Stagger Materia Combat Simulation: Leviathan Defeat Leviathan in the VR Simulation Leviathan Summon Materia Monster Bio 4 Assess 30 enemy types Enemy Skill Materia Weapon Abilities Acquire all 16 Weapon Abilities Skill Master Materia MP Consumption Master all 12 types of Magic Materia MP Absorption Materia Monster Variants 2 Defeat monsters of 10 different varities HP Absorption Materia Combat Simulation – Bahamut Defeat Bahamut in the VR Simulation Bahamut Summon Materia

Once you have completed the Battle Intel Report, its linked Materia will be available for sale from Chadley.