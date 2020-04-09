FIFA 20 Update 1.19 (Title Update #15) Is Out, FIFA Ultimate Team Stability Fix

EA Sports’ FIFA 20 has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The download and install size of FIFA 20 Update 1.19 (Title Update #15) on the PlayStation 4 is about 3.4 GB, but may differ depending on the platform you are using. You will see that the developers fixed a stability issue in FIFA Ultimate Team related to an AI Teammate interfering with the ball’s trajectory, resulting in a goal.

FIFA 20 is the latest edition of the sports saga of EA, and the 7th installment of the series in the console generation led by Xbox One and PS4, as well as Nintendo Switch. It is the most complete, ambitious and varied delivery of FIFA in the last decade, including groundbreaking modes such as VOLTA Football. Below you will find the complete list of FIFA 20 Update 1.19 (Title Update #15) patch notes.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for this game. You will find that FIFA 20 Update 1.18 (Title Update #14) further increased the impact of the Overload Ball Side D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina; they decreased the impact of the Team Press D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina; they added Guarani and Barcelona SC to CONMEBOL competitions; and also made updates to multiple stadia, teams, kits, and presentation packages.

I remind you that EA Sports’ FIFA 20 released on September 27, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.